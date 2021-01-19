Nakasongola LC 5 candidate withdraws from race

By Dan Wandera More by this Author

NAKASONGOLA- One of the main challengers for the Nakasongola District Local Council 5 chairmanship race Mr James Muruli Wandira has withdrawn from the race citing the need to consolidate the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party support in the district.

Mr Muruli once served in the same position.

Mr Muruli on Monday confirmed the withdrawal of his candidature and rallied all his supporters to vote the NRM party candidate.

“My withdrawal from the race is to enable the NRM party consolidate the gains and effective delivery of services in Nakasongola District,” Mr Muruli said in a telephone interview.

Nakasongola District Returning Officer, Mr Ambrose Anthony Musasizi on Monday confirmed Mr Muruli’s decision.

Candidates who are still in the race include; Mr Sam Kigula, the incumbent (NRM), Mr Robert Musasizi (National Unity Platform) and Mr Patrick Kasenyera of the Form for Democratic Change.

