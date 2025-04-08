Nakasongola leaders reveal new tactics used by livestock thieves

Multiple engagement meetings between the security teams, livestock owners, and community leaders in Nakasongola District have revealed various tactics used by the livestock theft rackets to continue their activities despite increased vigilance.

The revelations came to the fore during an engagement meeting held at Migyeera Town Council in Nakasongola District on April 4, coordinated by the State House and district security teams. It was revealed that the thieves were using out-of-court compensation for lost animals to let victims set them free, and that they also instil fear in victims such that they don’t report particular cases that involve known livestock thieves.

One of the shocking revelations was a case in Nakasongola Chief Magistrate’s Court where a victim of livestock theft told the trial magistrate while testifying against a suspect that he had decided to withdraw the case because the suspect had already compensated him for the lost animals.

“In this particular case, the security teams had tracked and intercepted a Fuso truck loaded with 14 cows belonging to a resident of Wabisesa Village in Katuugo Town Council. When we make arrests, the thieves arrange to quickly compensate the victims for stolen animals. We are now asking the livestock owners to realise the danger of getting compromised to defeat cases that are already in Court,” Mr Sam Kigula, the Nakasongola District chairperson, told the meeting.

Mr John Mary Ssebide, a resident of Namansa Village in Wabinyonyi Sub-county, Nakasongola District, who lost four cows at his farm in August 2024, said when suspects were arrested, some people quickly approached him with a promise to give him two additional cows to ensure that their relative is released from police cells.

But Ms Charity Kahukire, a senior presidential advisor on Elderly Affairs, said livestock theft cannot be defeated, saying it needs commitment and team work among the different takeholders.The other tricks identified by the security teams that are used by the cattle theft gangs is the forging of the animal movement permits, slaughter of animals and transportation of carcasses using sand tracks, and bribing particular security officials to allow night movement of animals.

But Savannah Regional Police Commander Michael Kasigire said between September 2024 and March 2025, a total of 310 cows were recovered out of 492 which were stolen. This happened through the different operations conducted by the security in districts of Greater Luweero including Luweero, Nakaseke and Nakasongola.



