Nakasongola man arrested with friend's head, planned to sell it in Kampala

Police in Nakasongola District have detained a man after he was allegedly found in possession of a human head at Kyandigita- Bujumbula village in Nabiswera Sub-county.

The suspect, according to a Tuesday police statement, was intercepted by residents as he tried to flee when a farm manager identified as Ms Ketty Namuga found one of her workers at the farm located at Kyandigita-Bujumbula murdered, with the head missing when she arrived at the farm on Tuesday morning.

The suspect identified by police as John Isoke was intercepted with a brown polythene bag that he had used to wrap the head, but he abandoned it as the residents pursued him before his arrest. Earlier, Ms Namuga, who was in the company of a new worker, found the suspect exiting the farm but never anticipated any danger before they got to the farm premises, the police statement released by the Savannah region police spokesperson, Mr Sam Twineamazima, revealed.

“When confronted by residents, the suspect (Isoke) dropped the bag and attempted to flee, but was apprehended. When the residents transferred him to Migyera Police Station, Isoke told police that he had murdered his friend (Herbert Ameir) and that he was transporting the head to Kisenyi in Kampala City for sale. We have the suspect at Nakasongola police station as we conduct further investigations,” the police statement reads in part.

Isoke, a former worker at Namuga’s farm, allegedly murdered Ameir inside a small farm house using a panga before dragging the body outside the mud and wattle house. A blood-stained panga was recovered next to the decapitated body, the police statement indicated on July 22, 2025.

A total of 4,329 murder cases were registered by police for the year 2024, reflecting a 2 per cent increase in the number of cases reported for the year 2023, which was 4,248, according to the police annual crime report for the year 2024.