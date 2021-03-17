Nakasongola moves to stop livestock theft

By Dan Wandera More by this Author

The rampant theft of cattle and goats in Nakasongola District has left both leaders and farmers restless.

Records indicate that farmers in the district have lost 254 cows and 185 goats in a space of four months.

Police checkpoints, which had been erected on major roads to help identify the stolen animals, have not yielded much.

Now the local leaders have agreed to set up livestock anti-theft committees manned by farmers in their respective villages.

“Cases involving animal theft are on the increase. We recently registered an incident where 46 goats were stolen from a farmer in Nabiswera Sub-county. We have realised that the solution is in putting up livestock anti -theft committees coordinated by farmers themselves,” the district chairperson, Mr Sam Kigula, said in an interview on Monday.

“The committees would be able to call for reinforcement from the security led by the police in case of an emergency,” he added.

Mr Kigula also expressed frustration with the justice system, explaining that sometimes when they arrest suspects, they are taken to courts of law but many are granted bail and resume their criminal acts. The Nakitoma Sub-county chairperson, Mr Richard Ssenyimba, supported the establishment of livestock anti -theft committees.

“In Nakitoma Sub-county, about 10 cows are stolen every month. I believe that the committees will create awareness and ensure that the farmers engage in the animal protection programmes,” Mr Ssenyimba told Daily Monitor in an interview.

Mr Nicholas Ssekanjako, a livestock farmer in Wabinyonyi Sub-county, on Monday said he woke up one night and discovered that five animals missing from his kraal. In some villages, Mr Ssekanjako said farmers have been forced to sleep in their kraals to protect their animals.

“The committees are the best alternative. I appeal to the farming communities to embrace this new initiative where we can easily share ideas and possibly be able to mobilise against the enemy. We cannot depend on the police that are ill-equipped to solve this problem,” Mr Ssekanjako said .

Savannah regional police spokesperson Issa Ssemogerere welcomed the idea of farmers getting involved in the direct protection of their livestock.

Under the Justice Law and Order Sector (JLOS) programme, Mr Ssemogerere said they agreed that all suspects arrested in connection with livestock theft should not be granted bail.

“This would help block their ability to mobilise for future acts in livestock theft,” he added.

Mr Ssemogerere further advised farmers to ensure that their animals have tags for easy identification.

“Sometimes we recover suspected stolen animals, including goats, but when they cannot be identified. Farmers should realise that they own valuable assets that need to be jealously guarded,” he said.

.

