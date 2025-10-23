Nakasongola nuclear energy plans take shape

Under Uganda’s nuclear power programme, which identified eight potential sites for the installation of nuclear power plants, the country has proposed a 7,200MW plant to be established at Kisenyi Village in Kalungi Sub-county, Nakasongola District. The proposed Nakasongola Nuclear Energy Plant is the second largest.

The 8,400KWs plant proposed at Kidera Village in Buyende District is the largest. Recently, stakeholders conducted meetings to iron out details on resettlement of more than 300 affected families on an estimated 3,000 hectares of land in Nakasongola, among other issues.

Mr Sam Kigula, the Nakasongola District chairperson, said the good news coming with the proposed nuclear power plant is the production of electricity that will be an added advantage to the Greater Luweero Districts of Nakasongola, Luweero and Nakaseke, and other neighbouring areas.

“Apart from the benefits that include the supply of extra electricity generated from the plant, we also want a healthy resettlement plan for the population,” he said on October 13.

Guided by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the site selection review was done in 2017, with a follow-up review undertaken in 2023 to update the site selection procedure in line with the Uganda government Nuclear Power programme, a document seen by the Daily Monitor titled “Nakasongola Nuclear Power Plant Project’’ dated September 4 shows in part.

Vision 2040

The project spearheaded by the Department of Nuclear Energy under the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, according to Energy minister, Ms Ruth Nankabirwa, will add at least 24,000MW to the nation’s electricity supply and spur the Vision 2040 projection.

“The nuclear power energy programme is already on course. Nakasongola will indeed host the second-largest nuclear energy plant, estimated to produce at least 7,200MW. The initial engagement meetings are ongoing with the site already located at Kisenyi Village in Nakasongola District,” she said in a telephone interview.

The working document for the Nuclear Energy power plant in Nakasongola shows the selected site at Kisenyi as ideal with suitable bedrock that has good geological conditions and reliable cooling waters from Lake Kyoga.

The area is not in an earthquake and active volcano region, the sitting and technology development working group that uses a ranking criterion developed by the International Atomic Energy Agency revealed in the September 4 document.

Under the memorandum of understanding signed between the Government of Uganda and the potential strategic partners for the Nuclear Power Plant projects in Uganda, two strategic partners are involved. The Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation (ROSATOM) signed the MoU in 2017 and the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) on Nuclear Energy Development signed an MoU in May 2018.

Following initial engagement meetings with stakeholders, Nakasongola and the surrounding areas have been tipped off about potential job opportunities, improved infrastructure such as roads, schools and the rural electrification programme that will rely on the extra generated power from the energy plant.

The proposed timelines include the continuous engagement meetings for district leadership and host communities between the FY 2025/2026, resettlement action plan with a study to acquire about 30 square miles (3,000) hectares of land, site evaluation, Environment and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) while the FY 2028/2029 will see the atomic energy plant construction process for at least six reactor units of 1,200MW for a total of 7,200MW.

Resettlement plan concerns

The leaders of Nakasongola District are suggesting a resettlement plan for affected communities that matches their original setting, including the activities that define their respective livelihoods. Mr Rogers Sunday Bwanga, the Nakasongola District Council speaker, said the people of Kalungi Sub-county and many others settled at Kisenyi Village are a fishing community.

“We are blessed that the people of Nakasongola will be hosting the second largest nuclear energy plant in the country, but we should also have a good conversation about the proposed resettlement of persons that will be displaced,” he said.

A section of the stakeholders in the Greater Luweero believe the nuclear energy plant, once realised, could offset the challenges in the infrastructure gaps, because roads, schools, and health units are part of the project. Ms Rose Namayanja Nsereko, the deputy National Resistance Movement (NRM) party secretary general, said the extra power generated from the nuclear plant will offset the power supply challenges in the area.

“We have been tipped about the rural electrification project that will use the power generated from the nuclear energy power plant. This is just a fraction of the many advantages that will come with that facility,” she said.

About the nuclear proogramme

Globally, nuclear power contributed about 10 percent of the electricity generated in the year 2024. For countries such as France, Ukraine and Slovakia; nuclear power contributes more than 50 percent of electricity consumed.

The International Atomic Energy Agency indicates that at least 444 nuclear power reactors are operational worldwide, with countries such as USA, China, Russia, France and South Korea registering the largest number of the nuclear power reactors (2024) index.

In Uganda, the nuclear power energy programme is just taking shape with at least four sites already suggested including Buyende (84,000MW), Nakasongola (74,000MW), Kiruhura (48,000MW) and Lamwo (4,000MW).