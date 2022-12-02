Nakasongola on high alert after Crimean fever kills boy

Health officials have placed Nakasongola on high alert after the district registered a Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever case that claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy on Tuesday.

The deceased was a Primary Six pupil and a resident of Kikoiro Village in Lwampanga Sub-county.

Blood samples taken to Entebbe Hospital on Tuesday confirmed the disease.

Dr Agaba Byamukama, the district health officer, told this publication yesterday that more than four facilities that handled the case couldn’t detect the fever.

“The health teams from Entebbe Hospital handled the body professionally and the burial was conducted by a health burial team on Tuesday. We are undertaking the contact listing for monitoring,” he said.

“Unfortunately, the patient was handled by various health facilities but we are already in contact with the respective health facilities to ensure contact listing and further management of the condition,” Dr Byamukama said.

Health officials said the 12-year-old went through Lwampanga Health Centre IV, Nakasongola Health Centre IV, Kiwoko Hospital in Nakaseke District, Mulago National Referral Hospital and ended up at Entebbe Hospital where he died.