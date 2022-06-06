Nakasongola rescinds appointment for district service commission chairman

The Nakasongola District Council has rescinded the appointment of the District Service Commission (DSC) chairperson, Mr James Kigudde, over non-compliance with the laws and guidelines.

Two district council members; Paul Ssejemba and Rogers Ssemanda petitioned the District Council Speaker contesting the appointment of Mr Kigudde alleging that he failed to resign from his position as a member of the service commission representing the urban authorities before assuming the new appointment as DSC chairperson.

“The secretary to the Public Service Commission in a letter dated August 9, 2021, addressed to the Nakasongola District authorities indicated that the commission had declined to approve the name of Mr Kigudde who had been appointed as chairperson DSC while still a member of the commission representing urban authorities. We believe that Mr Kigudde ought to have resigned his representation as advised by the Public Service Commission,” a letter authored by the two council members reads in part.

Meanwhile, the Solicitor General in his letter dated May 19, 2022, addressed to the Nakasongola District Council speaker guided that the district council in liaison with the Public Service Commission rescind the appointment of Mr Kigudde to enable the district council to send a full list of appointed members for approval by the Public Service Commission.

The Solicitor General had also guided that a member of the District Service Commission representing the urban authorities cannot at the same time be appointed as chairperson of the commission.

“The law provides for a Chairperson who is directly recommended by the District Executive Committee and appointed by the district council in that capacity as chairperson including an independent member representing the urban councils,” the Solicitor General’s letter reads in part.

The councilors claimed that the service delivery system including the recruitment of new staff had been crippled by the petitions against Mr Kigudde’s appointment.

“The appointment of Mr Kigudde as chairperson DSC is rescinded as guided by the Solicitor General. We shall have to nominate and appoint new names to be submitted for approval by the Public Service Commission soon,” Mr Sam Tingira, the vice-chairperson of Nakasongola District told the council.