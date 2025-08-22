Nakivubo Channel orders: How Museveni letters bypass rules

President Museveni’s letter directing the prime minister to facilitate the giveaway of Nakivubo Drainage Channel to a city real estate tycoon for redevelopment has sparked questions about orders from above and the erosion of the mandate of statutory government institutions. Mr Museveni, in the August 2 letter, asked premier Robinah Nabbanja to assist businessman Hamis Kiggundu in executing what he described as a “very good and godly” proposal to transform the Nakivubo Drainage Channel. “His [Ham’s] proposal is imaginative and simple. Allow him to cover the channel after cleaning it and strengthening it at his own cost.

What a godly proposal? How will he recover his money? Simple. Allow him to build properties above it that will bring back the money,” the letter read in part.

It added:“Ham points out the fact that the channel is open, invites people to throw in rubbish, including plastics, faeces, etc., all of which disgust the people contiguous to the channel, leading to blockages of the channel and flooding.” But the directive has sparked controversy, with legal and governance experts warning that such unilateral orders contravene the law. Environmentalists have also warned that Mr Kiggundu’s proposal to build on top of the drainage channel would be disastrous and worsen flooding in the city.

Undercutting State agencies

While the critics accept the need for redeveloping the Nakivubo Drainage Channel to improve hygiene and the city’s drainage and also offset the incessant flooding, they are opposed to the unilateral presidential directive to pick Mr Kiggundu for the project without undertaking any tendering and procurement processes. The Kampala Lord Mayor, Mr Erias Lukwago, who has been a vocal critic of the deal since it was made public last week, accused Mr Museveni of making critical decisions without giving fully functional state agencies the chance to do their work. “We are witnessing a breakdown of State structures and decay of institutional governance. What Mr Museveni did undermines the powers of the city leadership. He has vested himself with the powers of a city planner who vets the plans.

“We have a whole directorate of physical planning, a building control committee, national building review board, physical planning board, but he has usurped the powers of the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), which is by law mandated to regulate construction in wetlands,” he said. Mr Lukwago warned: “The President is not only misusing his powers but also breaking the law, and is undermining the Constitution that provides for the functionality of State agencies. First, asking the prime minister to handle the Kampala Capital City issue is unlawful because we are an independent entity.”

Ms Sarah Birete, the executive director of the Centre for Constitutional Governance, said what the President did was a complete disaster. “The other day, President Museveni said all systems were dead, but he didn’t give the citizens reasons, or who was responsible. His method of work has killed systems and institutions, and it's an abuse of power,” she said. She added, “If Ham [Kiggundu] or any other individual wants to redevelop the Nakivubo Channel, they should follow the tender and procurement processes and share their Environmental Impact Assessment reports because this is a wetland. Nema and KCCA should be allowed to scrutinise the bid in line with the Nakivubo Channel Development Plan, which was implemented under the World Bank Project.”

Presidential powers

Article 99(1) of the Constitution empowers a sitting President to exercise executive authority under the Constitution and the laws of Uganda. Clause 5 of Article 99 further authenticates any statutory instrument or other instrument issued by the President or any person authorised by the President. But Mr Lukwago argues that the President is obliged by law to exercise his power under the Constitution and laws of Uganda, which he has repeatedly abused through his directives.

Mr Eron Kiiza, an environmental and human rights lawyer, said Mr Museveni’s directive to Ms Nabbanja to do the work that should be done by the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) or Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) erodes the powers of two institutions.

“How do you expect Nema or KCCA officials to act when their boss has issued orders? What Mr Museveni is doing undermines state institutions because there is no way agencies like KCCA, Nema will act otherwise when he has directed. This is bad, degrades the rule of law, and undermines democracy and proper service delivery from these institutions,” he said.

Recurrent orders from above

This is not the first time President Museveni has overridden the powers of State agencies. On March 2, 2015, President Museveni directed the then ministry of Education and Sports, Ms Jessica Alupo, to hand over Nakivubo Stadium to Mr Kiggundu for redevelopment. Similarly, Mr Museveni, in 2015, informed Ms Alupo that he had picked interest in Mr Kiggundu’s plan, which would use his own finances and later recoup through renting out shops, then planned to be constructed on its sides.

Ms Alupo, who is now the vice president, later held several meetings with sports managers in the country, including officials from the National Council of Sports (NCS), which facilitated the giveaway. But when the country started grappling with finding a stadium that could host an international game in April, when the completion of the Nelson Mandela National Stadium, Namboole, was uncertain, the current Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) president, Mr Moses Magogo, told Parliament on April 16, that Mr Kiggundu’s Nakivubo stadium is not fit to host any international game, given the nature of its construction.

“There is a lot of construction of stadiums going on by the private sector and government, but it becomes a practice that we are involved as a federation to advise so that we do not get some of the challenges. To be specific, about Nakivubo, we were not consulted and CAF has made an inspection and it has a report about the stadium,” Mr Magogoi said. It took the intervention of Parliament to push for the release of Shs17.7b required to complete the first phase of the Namboole stadium, which later facilitated the hosting of international matches, including the ongoing African Nations Championship (Chan). Uganda faces Senegal in the quarterfinals of the Chan competition tomorrow.

Mr Museveni issued further directives when Equity Bank defeated Mr Peter Kamya and Dr Margaret Muganwa, the proprietors of Simbamanyo House, in a multibillion-shilling court case. The two petitioned President Museveni, who, in turn, on September 3, 2021, wrote to the then governor of the Bank of Uganda, Prof Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile, to intervene and investigate. Although he later withdrew his intervention, the President had earlier disregarded the powers of the courts that had ruled on the case.

Similarly, on December 7, 2023, President Museveni, wrote to Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo, asking him to intervene and block the sale of immovable properties of the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council after the Commercial Division of the High Court greenlighted the businessman Justus Kyabahwa to auction properties belonging to the Muslim community in recovery of his Shs19 billion debt. Kampala Lord Mayor Lukwago said Mr Museveni’s continuous orders from above constitute impunity and should be challenged and brought to an end.

State House, Nema speaks out

But the presidential press secretary, Mr Sandor Walusimbi, who confirmed the directive on the giveaway of the Nakivubo Channel, was categorical. He said: “The letter is very clear, and anyone who feels offended can challenge through legal means because this is a democratic country.” The officials from Nema yesterday said the Nakivubo Drainage Channel Development plan has been submitted to them, but they have not approved it yet. Ms Naomi Karekaho, the Nema head of communications, said, “We have received a project brief from the developer. The project is still under review, so no decision has yet been made. It is going to be studied, and a decision will be made.”

But the officials from KCCA were non-committal on the issue by press time last evening. Mr Vincent Byendaimira Ateenyi, the KCCA director for physical planning, referred us to the head of communication, Mr Daniel Nuwabiine, who in turn promised to get back to us but had not by press time. Environmentalist weigh-in

Mr Benedict Ntale, an environmentalist conversant with physical planning, said Mr Kiggundu’s plan is disastrous to the environment. “I have never seen any drainage with a building on top, and Uganda would be the first case. But just know if it is done, it will be disastrous and its management will be hard, especially in case of spillover. How sure are they that it will properly be drained, yet even the open drainage systems are blocked, so it is a bad idea,” he warned.

Mr Kiggundu was not readily available for a comment but had on August 17, posted on his official X platform a video clip showing his Nakivubo Drainage Channel Development with a caption that reads, “We don’t need to leave Uganda, we simply need to develop it into the Europe we desire....For God And My Country.”

But Mr Lukwago has appealed to Ugandans to challenge the directives, which he described as total impunity. “This is a matter that needs all of us to raise, especially the leaders. I am deeply concerned that the five mayors, 10 Kampala Members of Parliament, 467 councillors majority from the Opposition are all silent. I have petitioned the leadership of the National Unity Platform (NUP) the largest Opposition political party, and other State agencies like the IG [Inspectorate of Government] to immediately intervene and we stop this,” he said.

The Kampala Lord Mayor on April 9, presented a report to the Council where he, among others, asked the councillors to pass a resolution propelling the KCCA Physical Planning Committee and Building Committee to stop any further processes of approving Ham Enterprises (U) Ltd plan for construction over Jugula drainage channel or any other developer seeking to construct huge and permanent structures on drainage channels and wetlands.

Mr Lukwago yesterday accused the KCCA councillors of deliberately passing a resolution that gave Mr Kiggundu the Nakivubo Drainage Channel.

Approval

President Museveni informs PM Robinnah Nabbanja on Nakivubo redevelopment August 02, 2025

STATE HOUSE, KAMPALA: President Yoweri Museveni informed PM Nabbanja that he supports the redevelopment, upgrade, beautificiation and improvement of Nakivubo Channel. He said he had got a very good proposal from Ham Kiggundu dated July 25, 2025, regarding the Nakivubo Drainage Channel. “Ham points out the fact that the channel is open, invites people to throw in rubbish including plastics, faeces, etc, all of which disgust the people contiguous to the channel, lead to blockages of the channel and flooding. “The proposal is imaginative and simple. Allow him to cover the channel after clearing it and strengthening it at his own cost. What a really godly proposal? How will he recover his money? Simple. Allow him to build properties above it that will bring back the money. I approve the plan. Help him to execute,”Mr Museveni said. This letter to the premier is copied to the vice president, ministers of Kampala, Finance, Education, the attorney general and Dr Ham Kiggundu.

9KM

The main channel on Nakivubo River (now Channel) is about 9 kilometres. Nakivubo is the biggest swamp and main storm water channel in Kampala City. It filters waste water before it enters Lake Victoria.

They say...

Sandor Walusimbi, presidential press secretary

The letter [President’s communication to PM Robina Nabbbanja] is very clear, and anyone who feels offended can challenge through legal means because this is a democratic country.

Eron Kiiza, Environment & human rights lawyer

How do you expect Nema or KCCA officials to act otherwise when their boss has issued orders? What Mr Museveni is doing undermines State institutions...there is no way agencies like KCCA, Nema will act to the contrary when he has directed. This is bad and degrades the rule of law.

Sarah Birete, governance activist & lawyer

If Ham or any other individual wants to redevelop the Nakivubo Drainage Channel, they should follow the tender and procurement processes and share their Environmental Impact Assessment reports for the same, because this is a wetland.

Erias Lukwago, Kampala Lord Mayor & lawyer

What Mr Museveni did undermines the powers of the city leadership. He has vested himself with the powers of a city planner who vets the plans...he has usurped the powers of the National Environment Management Authority, which is by law mandated to regulate construction in wetlands.

Naomi Karekaho, Nema head of communications

We have received a project brief from the developer. The project is still under review, so no decision has yet been made. It is going to be studied, and a decision will be made.



