Nakyobe, Kayihura task envoys on diplomacy and development at Ambassadors’ Conference

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has pledged to strengthen the role of diplomacy in driving national development as Uganda’s envoys convened for the third day of the Annual Ambassadors’ Conference at Gulu University.

The conference, held under the theme “Strengthening the Foreign Service’s Contribution to National Development”, provided a platform to assess the performance of missions abroad and align their work with Uganda’s economic and political priorities.

In his opening remarks, Mr Vincent Bagiire Waiswa, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, praised the resilience of Uganda’s diplomats amid complex global challenges. He described the gathering as a moment of renewal, noting that additional funding to missions by the Ministry of Finance must be matched with effective teamwork, clear leadership, and measurable outcomes.

Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet, Ms Lucy Nakyobe, echoed the call for results-driven diplomacy. She welcomed the proposals to enhance mission resourcing but insisted future support must be tied to tangible outcomes, in line with President Museveni’s guidance. She urged envoys to embrace accountability and demonstrate visible impact.

While presiding over the launch of three policy instruments, the Ministry’s Strategic Plan IV, the Client Charter, and Service Delivery Standards, Ms Nakyobe stressed that diplomacy must be efficient, professional, and accountable. She placed particular emphasis on improving consular services, urging ambassadors to remain accessible and responsive to Ugandans abroad.

The day’s discussions also explored the link between diplomacy and security. Representing Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, former Inspector General of Police Gen Kale Kayihura reflected on the interplay of defence and diplomacy. Drawing from past experiences, he highlighted how the two sectors reinforce each other in safeguarding stability and resolving conflicts.





Economic diplomacy was reaffirmed as a cornerstone of Uganda’s foreign policy, with envoys reminded of their duty to attract foreign investment, open new markets for Ugandan exports, and foster technology transfer. Strategic partnerships in innovation and regional integration were also highlighted as vital to long-term growth.

Closing the day’s deliberations, Mr Bagiire emphasized that modern diplomacy must deliver concrete benefits beyond political representation, including mobilized investments, job creation, and a stronger global image for Uganda.

As the conference nears its conclusion, the message from Gulu is clear: Uganda’s foreign service will be judged not just by its presence abroad but by its performance.



