Nalongo Estates sues KCCA, Unra over flyover

By EPHRAIM KASOZI More by this Author

The construction of Kampala flyover project on Jinja Road has taken a new twist after a developer at Centenary Park, Nalongo Estates Limited, sued two government agencies for alleged breach of agreement.

In the case filed before the High Court in Kampala on November 12, Nalongo Estates sued Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) for allegedly implementing activities that disrupt her business contrary to the lease agreements with the city authority.

Through its lawyers of Muwema and Company Advocates, Nalongo Estates alleges that after the agreement, the government agencies have interfered with the company’s businesses and use of the remaining land which had been excluded from the flyover project.

Court documents indicate that in March, Nalongo Estates Limited and KCCA signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enable implementation of the Kampala Flyover project, since the company properties were to be affected by the construction.

In a sworn statement, the company managing director, Ms Sarah Kizito, said the actions of Unra are not well-intentioned as they did not give the company prior notice in implementing its works contrary to the signed agreement.

“That for instance, on October 23, the second defendant (Unra) officers abruptly descended on the plaintiff’s properties outside the land and they planted mark stones on an area covering 60 decimals on the property and the entire land, which was allegedly done to map out a route for the Kampala flyover,” she states.

The company has now asked court to interprete the MoU to determine each party’s rights on the land.

It is also seeking court to determine the most cost-effective and efficient way of ensuring the smooth implementation of the Kampala flyover project in co-existence with its rights under the MoU.

According to the agreement, KCCA agreed to extend the lease for Nalongo Estates for land at Kitante Road to enable the company replace the affected building and other developments, which will be demolished to pave way for the flyover.

It is alleged that the agreement requires KCCA to compel Unra to pay Nalongo Estates all compensation due.

“That consequently, the plaintiff’s and its tenants businesses have been adversely affected and disrupted by the accused parties and they now live in constant fear of destruction of their properties and eviction and yet the Kampala flyover project and the plaintiff’s businesses are supposed to co-exist under the MoU,” reads the complaint in part.



Summons

Meanwhile, court has summoned KCCA and Unra to appear in court on November 24 for the hearing of the suit.

The Kampala flyover project has been embroiled in protracted disputes between Unra, KCCA and the management of Centenary Park to acquire possession of the land required for the project.



In a September meeting with KCCA, Unra and MPs on Physical Infrastructure Committees, about the progress on the multi-billion Kampala flyover, it was revealed that the project was stalling due to unresolved compensation for land and that government could be fined Shs1.8b ($500,000) per month for delaying the contractor.

