Nalufenya children's hospital gets 10,000 doses of sickle cell drugs to boost care

The Grant Thornton Foundation, in partnership with the Uganda Sickle Cell Rescue Foundation (USCRF), has donated 10,000 doses of hydroxyurea to the Children’s Hospital in Nalufenya, part of Jinja Regional Referral Hospital, to address a critical shortage of this essential drug.

In a statement released, USCRF emphasised that hydroxyurea is vital for managing sickle cell disease and improving patients' quality of life.

“Sickle cell disease, a genetic blood disorder, severely impacts individuals, particularly in regions like Uganda where access to medical care and resources is limited,” the statement noted.

“The shortage of essential medicines has worsened the situation, making this donation a critical intervention.”

Dr Emmanuel Tenywa, the in-charge of the unit, highlighted the challenges faced due to the drug shortage. The unit’s sickle cell clinic, which operates every Monday, serves approximately 80 children.

“When hydroxyurea runs out, patients go without treatment for months, returning in severe pain and often requiring blood transfusions,” Dr Tenywa explained.

He shared the story of a young boy admitted to the chronic care ward, where 99 percent of cases are sickle cell-related, who attempted suicide four times due to unbearable pain.

“We have a chronic care ward, and 99 percent are sickle cell cases. There was a boy we admitted here, he had wanted to commit suicide four times because of unbearable pain,” he said

Dr Tenywa noted that the Busoga region has a high prevalence of both sickle cell trait and disease. “Despite our efforts, challenges like blood shortages persist, and some patients die waiting for transfusions,” he added.

Smitha Venugopal, the Manager Grant Thornton Uganda, expressed optimism about the donation’s impact.