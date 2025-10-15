NAM chair urged on peace call as US-Venezuela tensions rise

President Museveni has been urged to use his position as chair of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) to rally international support for peace and restraint as tensions escalate between the United States and Venezuela over sanctions and military deployments in the Caribbean.

The appeal was made by Mr John Ndabirano, who recently served as an international observer in Venezuela’s elections, during a press conference at the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Embassy in Kampala on October 14.

He condemned what he described as “a looming act of military aggression” by the United States, warning that such actions threaten regional peace and international law.

“We strongly denounce the threat of military aggression by the US which has deployed warships and a nuclear submarine in Caribbean waters near the Venezuelan coast,” Mr Ndabirano said.

“This operation follows the same playbook of lies that preceded the wars in Iraq in 2003 and Libya in 2011,” he added.

In recent weeks, Washington has deployed warships in the Caribbean to target vessels it claims are involved in “narco-trafficking”, increasing military and political pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who has condemned what he called “US aggression” against his country.

According to Reuters, the United States has deployed at least eight warships and one submarine to the eastern Caribbean, along with F-35 aircraft to Puerto Rico, bringing thousands of sailors and marines to the region.

In August, Washington doubled its bounty on President Maduro to $50 million (about Shs170 billion), accusing him of being a major narco-trafficker and of collaborating with cartels to flood the US with fentanyl-laced cocaine.

Speaking to journalists on October 14, Ms Fatima Fernandez, the Venezuelan ambassador to Uganda, dismissed Washington’s narrative and insisted that the sanctions imposed on her country were unilateral and illegal.

“Venezuela has not been sanctioned by the United Nations. What is being applied to Venezuela are measures by countries that believe they have the power to impose sanctions on others. That goes against the Charter of the United Nations, its principles, values and objectives,” Ms Fernandez said.

She revealed that more than 1,000 unilateral coercive measures have been imposed on Venezuela, affecting key sectors such as energy, health and banking.

She added that over $20 billion belonging to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela had been frozen in 29 international banks and multilateral institutions.

“These measures are not to protect human rights as claimed, because sanctions prevent us from buying medicines, food, and guaranteeing education to our people. The goal is regime change and to suffocate the economy and take control of Venezuela’s oil,” she said.

Venezuela holds the world’s largest proven oil reserves, estimated at 383.8 billion barrels—about 19 percent of the global total. It also ranks fourth in natural gas reserves and second in gold. According to Ambassador Fernandez, this wealth has made Venezuela a target for political and economic pressure.

“Since the Bolivarian Revolution in 1999, we have been building a diversified economy and a model of direct democracy. But our independence and control of resources have angered powerful nations that wish to dominate our decisions,” she said.

She added that oil company PDVSA, which provides most of Venezuela’s revenue, has lost nearly 87 percent of its production since 2015 because of sanctions, resulting in more than $230 billion in revenue losses.

Uganda’s NAM role

Mr Ndabirano said Uganda’s current chairmanship of NAM gives it a moral responsibility to champion peace and oppose unilateral aggression.

“Our government should mobilise NAM member states, the African Union and the East African Community to demand an immediate cessation of hostilities and the withdrawal of warships from the Caribbean,” he said.

He urged African nations not to repeat the “complicit silence” that preceded the wars in Iraq and Libya.

