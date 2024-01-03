NAM roads set for opening next week 

Reconstruction, rehabilitation, and renovation of seven city roads and two drainage channels by the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) ahead of the highly anticipated 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and the Group of 77 (G-77) +China Third South Summits, are nearly complete and will be commissioned next week.

The deputy director roads and drainage at KCCA, Mr Maurice R. Kairania, told Daily Monitor in a phone interview yesterday. The city authority, which is part of the national organising committee of both NAM and G-77 summits, is working on the roads and other infrastructure which will be used by delegates during the January 15 and 23 back-to-back summits.

The roads are; Mukwano, which directly connects to the Flyover via Nsambya and the Press House road that connects to Kibuli and later to Muyenga rise then to Kabalagala and Munyonyo, where the summits will be held.

These, according to Mr Kairania is being reconstructed. Others that are undergoing rehabilitation and renovations are Kabalagala- Ggaba, Wavamuno, UCB Rise- Lukuli Rise, Prince Badru Kakungulu-Lukuli Rise and Mobutu road; while the two drainage channels include the one Soya- Bunga and Auto Spa.

Providing an update yesterday, Mr Kairania told this publication, that works on all roads will be completed by Sunday this week. “Our works are nearly completed, [and] we should be handed over by January 10,” he said.

Mr Kairania said roads like Mukwano and Mobutu, were at 80 percent complete, Presshouse road at 95 percent, while the rest were at 90 percent and were scheduled to be completed by Sunday.

“Mukwano and Presshouse have been delayed by water lines which required to be relocated but I am optimistic that they will all be completed by January 10,” he said.

He said installation of street lights and works on the two drainage channels are at 99 percent and will be commissioned together with the roads next week.

The works which kicked off in October last year, were meant to be completed by last year. Mr Kairania attributed the delays to persistent rains, relocation of water utilities by the National Water and Sewerage Corporation and business of some roads which prompted them to work on Weekends and at night hours only

The Summits

The country expects more than 5,000 delegates, including 70 heads of state from 134 countries, to attend the two summits that will run back-to-back starting with NAM between January 15 and 19 while the G-77 between January 20 and 24, both at Commonwealth Resort Munyonyo.

The NAM summit will be held under the theme; Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence, while G77 focuses on Leaving No One Behind.