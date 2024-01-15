NAM summit: Day one ends peacefully, police say

Police has revealed that day one of the 2024 Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit kicked off and ended peacefully without any incidents of security concern in Uganda.

According to police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, the international summit that commenced today in Kampala is being held amidst very strict security and safety measures.

“The safety and security measures are continuing to be reviewed and implemented around the venues, routes, and the surrounding areas. Access to the venues has been restricted to accredited individuals only,” Enanga said in a Monday evening police statement.

He added that police and other security organs are continuing to implement additional safety measures at Entebbe International Airport and in the city to facilitate the arrival of high-level dignitaries.

“Constant monitoring of the spaces, regulated movements of traffic, countering all forms of breach of peace, random search of people and vehicles as a precautionary measure, among others shall continue to be implemented,” he said.

“We also would like to advise the public, especially those around summit venues to allow considerable extra time for travel, as increased security measures may cause disruptions,” Enanga added before advising road users to consider using alternative routes to avoid security disruptions.

At least 1, 5000 delegates including dozens of heads of state are expected to attend the NAM/G77+ China conference that will run up to January 23, at Speke Resort Munyonyo.

Calm traffic

Traffic flow along the Kampala- Entebbe Highway remained calm as the long-awaited Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit that is being hosted at the Speke Resort Munyonyo kicked off amidst tight security on Monday.

A combination of security personnel belonging to the SFC, UPDF and the Uganda Police Force were deployed along the road from Entebbe International Airport to Munyonyo where the meeting is to take place at different points along the road.

Although it had earlier been communicated by the Uganda Police Force that there would be a diversion of traffic heading to Kampala City Centre at Mpala and Kisubi to allow the delegates smooth transport to the venue using the Expressway, the road remained opened and operational to motorists throughout Monday.