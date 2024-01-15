Nam summit kicks off in Kampala with call for collective approach to global crises

At least 93 countries out of 120 invited are currently represented at the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit in Kampala.

Approximately, 350 delegates have so far arrived, with more expected as the summit gets underway in Munyonyo, a Kampala suburb, according to organisers.

Uganda’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, General Jeje Odong has underscored the importance of collaboration among member states of the NAM in handling global challenges affecting the global south.

This was the main message of his welcoming remarks on the first day of the 19th NAM summit that kicked off on Monday in Kampala.



Mr Odongo said the relevance of the NAM has never been more imperative.

“Nam remains an important organization and given the increasingly complex international situation, the ten Bandung conferences principles continue to be as relevant today. Today we are faced with several challenges including security, health pandemics, climate change and terrorism among the many,” he said.

He added; “We also recognize challenges in funding for investments and the very serious issue of the debt burden that paints a very depressing global economic outlook. It is therefore crucial for us to address existing, new and emerging issues collectively and in the interest of our membership and for the sake of mankind,” he added.

NAM is a grouping of 120 countries that are not aligned to any major power bloc. The summit that runs until January 20 is under the theme, Deepening cooperation for shared global affluence.

At the Speke Resort Munyonyo, where the summit is being held, hundreds of delegates convened in the newly constructed convention center.

The first item on the agenda, the plenary session of senior officials, was chaired by Uganda’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Adonia Ayebare. During the session, representatives of different nations gave opening remarks, dominated largely by appreciations to the outgoing chair, Azerbaijan, and well wishes to Uganda that has assumed chairmanship for the next three years.

This opening session however been punctuated by sound glitches with microphones failing and some delegates having to wait some seconds for an alternative microphone before giving their submissions.

By press time, the delegates had divided themselves into committees; the political and the Economic and Social Committee to deliberate on different issue to form the draft Kampala outcome document.