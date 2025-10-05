Namasagali old students consecrate mausoleum in honour of Fr Grimes

The Namasagali Old Students Association (NOSA) has consecrated a beautifully designed mausoleum in memory of the Late Sir Fr. Damien Grimes at Namasagali Chapel in Kamuli District.

The event was a celebration of his enduring legacy and a rallying call for alumni to return, rebuild, and restore the past glory of Namasagali College.

During the ceremony, the alumni raised Shs20m in cash and pledges to support the construction of a new administration block at the college.

The mausoleum, a symbol of both religious and educational tourism, is a work of art adorned with elegant tiles, sacred Catholic Church colors, and a tomb designed in a sharp V-shape with a slanted roof entrance.

Chairperson of the old students, Ms Maureen Mwagale, described the mausoleum as a home worthy of the man who touched countless lives through his service and love.

"Fr. Grimes was controversial, yes, but full of conviction," she said. "Today, we don’t just unveil a building, we consecrate a legacy. This is a sacred sanctuary that must be guarded with the same devotion Fr. Grimes showed to us."

First Deputy Prime Minister, Ms. Rebecca Kadaga, who presided over the consecration, praised the alumni for giving their founding father and mentor a lasting and dignified legacy. "He now rests in peace, at a place of his choosing, surrounded by the love of those he served," she said.

Uganda’s Ambassador to Moscow and former State Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Mr. Moses Kizige, urged fellow alumni to uphold the virtues Fr. Grimes instilled - unity, safety, and "service." "His Sunday 'Life, Safety, and Welfare Lectures' remain our compass," he said. "Let us not deviate, for even asleep, a lion remains a lion. We must, in unison, strive regardless."