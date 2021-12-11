Prime

Namasole: The tradition of Buganda Queen Mother

L-R: Sarah Kisonkole, Rebecca Zirimbuga Musoke and Margaret Siwoza. PHOTO/ FILE/ COURTESY 

By  JAMES KABENGWA

  • Apart from the Nabagereka or Queen, and Lubuga or female co-heir to the throne, the Namasole is always by the side of the Kabaka.

Namasole is the formal title for the King’s mother. But the title has no limited reference to the mother of the reigning king because even those who were once mothers to other kings retain it.
So the title and privileges, of Namasole are inherited by a sister who takes over as heir to the deceased Namasole.
The title holder also commands high respect and honour throughout the kingdom.

