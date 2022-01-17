Namayingo locals get Shs6b solar, ice plant









BY PHILIP WAFULA

Residents on Lolwe Island in Namayingo District have a reason to smile following the launch of a Shs6.5b solar and ice plant in Kandege Village, Lolwe Sub-county.

The 600 kWp mini-grid, with integrated productive hub and e-mobility, was launched last Friday.

The project was a partnership between ENGIE Energy Access and Equatorial Power Ltd.

Mr Gillian-Alexandre Huart, the ENGIE Energy Access chief executive officer, said the Lolwe mini-grid’s distributed renewable technology and integrated business model will significantly improve the lives and economic perspectives of the underserved communities living far from the grid.

“The Lolwe mini-grid is setting the stage for the next generation of decentralised energy infrastructure and will help to accelerate universal energy access.”

Energy minister Ruth Nankabirwa, who was present at the launch, said many projects have been commissioned in Namayingo District but lack of electricity had hampered their operation.

She said the Lolwe mini-grid project is going to supply power to more than 3,000 people, facilitate the production of ice and preservation of (especially) Silver Fish as a step in the right direction.

Germany’s Ambassador to Uganda, Mr Mathias Schauer, described as nerve wrecking the constant power cuts in the country due to torrential rains that last more than three months, adding that constant supply of electricity is important.

“For a private company to provide funding is testimony that the private sector can combine to provide services to benefit the entire community,” he said.

Mr Ronald Sanya, the Namayingo district LC5 chairman, said the project is a great milestone which positively affects Lolwe, Namayingo, and Uganda as a whole.

He urged ENGIE Equatorial to extend a similar project to other islands, including Hama and Sigulu as they wait for cable power from the mainland.

Mr Riccardo Ridolfi, the Equatorial Power chief executive officer, said their strategy is to provide electricity to all islands in Uganda.

“With the Lolwe project, we demonstrate our vision of energy access, which is that electricity to us is not an end but a means to offer other essential services like clean water, agro-processing, and electric mobility as well,” Mr Ridolfi said.



About the project

The Lolwe mini-grid connects more than 3,000 households and more than 700 businesses, impacting 15,000 people and providing clean, reliable electricity, as well as a range of other services.

The hub includes water-pumping, distribution and purification services, modern fish-drying facilities, and ice-making devices to conserve the daily catch of fish.