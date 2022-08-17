Namayingo RDC Sulaiman Barasa Ogajjo is dead

The Namayingo Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Sulaiman Barasa Ogajjo, is dead.

According to the reports Ogajjo breathed his last on Tuesday at Mulago National Referral Hospital. The cause of his death is not yet known.

According to Mbale Resident City Commissioner (RCC), Mr Ahamada Washaki, the late was first admitted to Mbale regional referral hospital but was later transferred to Mulago in Kampala for better medication.

He was part of the recently concluded retreat for Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) at the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi last month.

He will be laid to rest today at around 3pm in Dabani village, Busia District.

Ogajjo is the second RDC to die in less than two weeks. On August 3, 2022, Kayunga RDC Hajj Nsereko Mutumba died after a short illness.

Minister of Presidency, Ms Milly Babalanda, described Ogajjo’s death as a big blow to the government.

“I regret to announce the death of Mzee Barasa Ogajo Suleiman -RDC Namayingo, who passed on today (Tuesday) at Mulago. He was a respected opinion leader who contributed greatly in the struggle for a free Uganda. Our prayers are with family and friends,” Ms Babalanda said in a tweet.

Mr Isaac Lulaba Wangwe, the former RDC Sironko, also described the deceased as a diligent cadre.