Name a rhino drive raises Shs490 million

Uganda’s efforts to reintroduce and conserve rhinos reached a new milestone on Monday, with the symbolic naming of 17 juvenile southern white rhinos at Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary.

The ceremony, which coincided with International Rhino Conservation Day, also raised more than $140,000 (about Shs491 million) to strengthen rhino conservation work. Addressing participants, Mr James Musinguzi, the executive director of the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), noted that Uganda’s journey with rhino conservation was “irreversible” and pointed to plans for the reintroduction of the eastern black rhino, once native to Uganda but driven to extinction by the early 1980s.

“Today we reflect on our past with humility and look to the future with pride,” he said. “Uganda once flourished with rhinos, but by 1983, they had vanished from our national parks. What we see here today is a testament to vision, persistence, and a belief in second chances,” he added,

From extinction to rebirth

Uganda lost its last eastern black rhino in Kidepo Valley National Park 42 years ago. That marked the tragic end of both the northern white and eastern black subspecies in the country. But in 2001, a bold effort to reintroduce southern white rhinos began, with two rhinos transferred to the Uganda Wildlife Education Centre in Entebbe. Between 2005 and 2006, six more rhinos arrived and were resettled at Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary in Nakasongola.

Since then, Ziwa’s 72 square kilometres have become a haven, nurturing 46 calves. Monday’s ceremony celebrated the growth of this population, with 17 calves receiving names. Among them were Kiira, Jane Goodall, Akili, Nakadanya, and Pearl. Others included Asaba, Ubuntu, Amuka, and Auto. Eight calves remain unnamed, pending commitments from sponsors.

“The naming of 17 calves today is more than statistics,” Mr Musinguzi said. “It is a powerful statement that Uganda has chosen restoration over despair,” he added.

He paid tribute to conservation pioneers and donors who made the reintroduction possible, citing city businessman Sudhir Ruparelia, Sheraton Hotel, and international partners such as USAID. Mr Musinguzi stressed that conservation extends beyond saving species.

“Every rhino attracts visitors, generates jobs, and sustains livelihoods,” he said.

“Behind each rhino are farmers supplying food, guides sharing stories, and communities benefiting from conservation-driven tourism,” he added.

He explained that UWA’s 10-year rhino strategy envisions translocating white rhinos to other protected areas, including Ajai Wildlife Reserve, Kidepo Valley National Park, and Murchison Falls National Park.

Tourism and conservation

Ms Juliana Kagwa, the chief executive officer of the Uganda Tourism Board, emphasised the link between conservation and marketing. “We cannot promote what we don’t have,” she said. “Conservation is the foundation of a sustainable tourism product. When we protect and multiply the rhinos, we strengthen Uganda’s global brand as a premier wildlife destination,” he added. Ms Lisa Chesney, the British High Commissioner to Uganda, praised Uganda’s success in restoring rhinos and rallied diplomatic missions to support the cause. “Uganda’s biodiversity is your superpower,” she said. “You host half of Africa’s bird species and over 40 percent of the continent’s mammal species. Protecting this treasure is a global responsibility,” she added. Ms Chesney warned that poaching, climate change, and underinvestment are driving many species to extinction.

Eyes on tourism

Representing President Museveni, Public Service Minister Wilson Muruli Mukasa reaffirmed government’s commitment to tourism as an engine of growth.

“The NRM government has demonstrated full commitment to promoting livelihoods and community benefits through tourism. A comprehensive strategy has been rolled out to transform tourism into a driver of economic growth, job creation, and national pride.” Conservationists, cultural leaders, donors, and government officials united in their pledge to protect rhinos as part of Uganda’s heritage and economic future.

Critical step in conservation

