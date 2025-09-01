Nameere hits back at Full Figure over robbery, assault accusations

Presidential adviser and Masaka Woman MP National Resistance Movement aspirant, who is wanted for allegedly robbing a fellow advisor, has accused police of bias.

Ms Justine Nameere, whom Ms Jennifer Nakangubi alias Full Figure, accuses of robbing her of a mobile phone and Shs500,000, said the police have been quick to investigate the allegations filed by Full Figure when many people have complained against her and nothing has happened.

Nameere, through her X handle (formerly Twitter), said Full Figure used to fake a voice. "She first told the Police that I hired goons who held her in a dark corner and I stabbed her several times, then she changed the version that my husband beat her; she is forcing me into her escapade because I was her latest victim," she said.

“If you want to find out who really beat Full Figure, think about all the victims she has caused indescribable pain, who have opened cases at the Police, and nothing is done to her. The world is celebrating, but beneath that celebration lies a community that needs to heal,” Ms Nameere said on her X.

She added that the police and all concerned authorities should look at this matter comprehensively and give special attention to all the cases that have been reported against Full Figure.

“I’ve been told that sometimes Full Figure slaps complainants who report her to the Police while officers watch helplessly,” Ms Nameere said.

The police spokesperson, Mr Kituuma Rusoke, while addressing the media in Kampala, said a video over the weekend circulated on social media showing individuals assaulting someone who appeared to be Full Figure.

She later reported the matter of assault and robbery of her phone and Shs500,000 to Kampala Metropolitan Police headquarters, where the matter is being investigated.

“Our routines are very clear. If somebody accuses you, then you must explain. Whoever Full Figure accused of assaulting her will be treated in the way other suspects are treated for those offences, and if the evidence is sufficient, we shall process them to courts of law,” Mr Rusoke said.

Ms Nameere and Full Figure, both presidential advisors, backed rival camps during the just-concluded NRM Central Region CEC elections, with the former, a daughter of former Defence Minister Vincent Ssempijja, supporting businessman Moses Karangwa, while Full Figure campaigned for Minister Haruna Kasolo, who eventually won the heated polls.

The rivalry, which began on social media with heated exchanges between their supporters, spilled into physical confrontation on Friday.

Police intervened after viral videos from the scene showed Full Figure brutally attacked by two men as a woman’s voice accused her of abusing her husband.

Full Figure was later rushed to Nakasero Hospital, where some stitching was done to her wounds. She had to be admitted there, and her face remains swollen. She claims to have been pierced and stabbed using rusty, blunt knives and objects.



