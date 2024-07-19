Namibia clarifies on non-extension of Kabaka’s visa

Namibia's Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety, and Security has clarified the non-extension of the visa of His Royal Highness Ronald Mutebi II, King (Kabaka) of the Buganda Kingdom.

The Kabaka entered Namibia on April 14, 2024, for a private medical visit and was stationed at an undisclosed location in the country on a 90-day visa, but his stay generated controversy among his subjects, who alleged he was being illegally detained.

"Some of the unscrupulous subjects of the Buganda Kindgom started organising and having demonstrations at Namibia's Diplomatic Missions around the world, demanding for Namibia to unconditionally release the Kabaka from detention," said Executive Director of Migration, Mr Etienne Maritz, in a statement released on Friday.

He says that despite engaging with Ugandan authorities and the Royal family, the disruptive activities continued.

"Their actions threatened the security of Namibian diplomatic officials in the process, which is not allowed under international law. As a sovereign state, we have the right to implement our laws and international law. We cannot extend the King's visa due to security considerations and the need to maintain order," Maritz emphasised.

He added that the ministry has been in contact with the King's Palace, his medical team, and Ugandan authorities, briefing them on the non-extension of his visa.