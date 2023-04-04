Namilyango College Old students in quest for Shs1b for bursaries 

Old Boys of Namilyango College in Mukono District have launched a

drive to raise Shs1 billion to be used in offering bursaries and scholarships to needy students in their former school.

According to Mr Matayo Alex Asiimwe, the Namilyango College Old Boy’s Association (NACOBA), the drive which is dubbed “Peregrine Kibuuka endowment fund Ltd”, will also among other things fund refurbishment of the school’s infrastructure, cater for staff welfare and other learning activities.

Late Peregrine Kibuuka was one of the longest serving head teachers ofi the school whose service between 1986 and 2002 saw the school dominate in the academic and co-curricular areas at the time.

The fund was recently officially launched by the Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, with a cash contribution of Shs50 million.

Mr Asiimwe revealed that they intend to raise the Shs1b from Old students, well-wishers and friends.

“My colleagues, the Old students of our school are always supportive of NACOBA projects and I am sure we shall raise that money so that we can fund the activities,” Mr Asiimwe said.

Mr Constantine Mpuuga, the head teacher during a press interview on Tuesday said the bursary and scholarship scheme for needy students, which he said is already ongoing, was started by Old students after realizing that some of them were dropping out of school due to financial constraints.

“The fund started when some students here got challenges in paying school fees and dropped out of school. This was because they had lost their parent or parents or their parents or guardians’ had lost their source of income,” Mr Mpuuga explained.

He added, “It was because of this that Old students under NACOBA deemed it worthwhile start paying for the needy but bright and disciplined students.”

The head teacher added that each term six Students benefit under the fund where Old Students make termly contributions.

A total of Shs100m for the fund has so far been raised, Mr Mpuuga said, adding that the fund is managed by a Board Directors where the Old students have three representatives with the Board of governors and head teachers also on the management team.

Started in 1902, Mr Mpuuga noted, many of the school’s infrastructure are now old and dilapidated and need urgent refurbishment.