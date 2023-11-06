Namirembe Mothers Union members clash over Shs12b

Namirembe Diocese Mothers Union has halted activities of its Sacco until a forensic audit is undertaken to determine how Shs12b was spent on construction of a building.

Ms Joseline Biingi Kawiso, the president of the union, told the Daily Monitor that the decision to put on hold all activities of Mother’s Union of Namirembe Diocese Sacco (MUNADI) was reached during an annual general meeting that was held at the diocese headquarters last week.

“We have agreed that MUNADI stops all activities until we have finished an official audit to know how much of its money and that of the union has been spent on the mothers’ union building,” she said.

“Members have also resolved that a funny account that was opened by MUDANI leadership in Equity Bank be closed and all the money deposited on it be brought back to the mothers’ union coffers,” she added.

The leadership and members of the union have been at loggerheads with the executive of MUNADI over how the cash mobilised by the former and the latter should be spent.

Ms Biingi said whereas the union leadership and majority of the members want the funds to be injected into the Shs12b 10-storey building, which is under construction, the executive of the Sacco wants it invested elsewhere.

“The cause of disagreement was that the chairperson of MUNADI, Ms Harriet Ssegane, brought a resolution in one of the Sacco’s meetings that we should divert the money from building the Mothers’ Union House to buying a car, put it in a unit trust or take it to Capital Chicken, which has eventually collapsed,” she said.

“Yet the original purpose of the Sacco was to collect money for construction of the union’s building,” Ms Biingi added.

When contacted on Saturday, Ms Ssegane said she was not ready to comment on the matter. “ I’m busy. Call me on Monday,” she said.

Ms Mudu Allen, the chairperson of Luzira Archdeaconry, said: “I don’t understand when some people say the Sacco is independent and that the money should be invested in a unit trust. But with God, the money will be used for the purpose for which the Sacco was started.”

Ms Faith Luwalira, the wife of Namirembe Bishop Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira, said: “Be calm as we correct what went wrong.”

Ms Geraldine Rita Kauma, the widow of late Namirembe Bishop Misaeri Kauma, said: “They should avoid divisions. They should speak the same language as they do God’s work.”

Ms Easter Kabuugo, a member of the mothers’ union, said: “We should go back to the three mandates of the union, which are to preach the gospel, instill Christian values in children and promote unity. It wasn’t about money.”

A member of International Mothers Union, who only identified herself as Ms Kityo, said: “Let us respect the hierarchy, the committee can’t over rule the president and her council.”

About building

The ground-breaking ceremony of the Shs12b Mothers Union building adjacent to Namirembe Cathedral was presided over by former Vice President Edward Ssekandi Kiwanuka on April 27, 2018.

The building will house offices, a conference hall, and shops for hire, a day care and a hotel to boost income of the union.