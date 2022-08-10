Namisindwa CAO under fire for hiring more staff 

The Ministry of Public Service has unearthed loopholes in the recruitment of staff in Namisindwa District in the Financial Year 2021 to 2022.

The Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) is accused of illegally recruiting and appointing civil servants without following the public service guidelines.

The details are contained in a July 4 letter signed by the Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Public Service, Ms Catherine Bitarakwate Musingwiire.

Mr Musingwire faults the CAO, Mr Franco Olaboro, for illegally recruiting 72 civil servants in excess of the staff ceiling and wage bill without the approval of the district and the Public Service Commission.

The ministry indicates that 222 staff were recruited in the district instead of 150.

“The ministry has established that Namisindwa District local government violated the clearance issued by recruiting numbers over and above what had been cleared,” the letter reads in part.

“This state of affairs will inevitably lead to wage shortfalls and unnecessary accumulation of arrears. Already, the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development has guided that all wage shortfalls arising out of such practices will be financed using the non-wage recurrent allocations of the vote, because the government will not give supplementary funding arising out of irresponsible practice,” the letter further reads.

Mr Olaboro, however, said the recruitment was done legally after the exercise was approved by the council and District Executive Committee.

He blamed the delay to pay newly-recruited staff on human resource officers. “This is a common delay in most districts where human resources officers are a problem. It is the reason why Mr Robert Walukano, the human resource officer, was removed as head of human resource for demanding money from new staff and pensioners,’’ Mr Olaboro said.

Mr Walukano, however, dismissed the allegations saying by the time the district conducted the recruitment, he was on leave.

The Permanent Secretary also directed the CAO to explain why disciplinary action should not be preferred against him.

Ms Juliet Namono, a former teacher, said there is over staffing in the different departments in the district.

“This has caused several staff to miss payment for over seven months,” she said.

Mr Emma Bwayo, the district youth councillor, said more than 22 extension workers and 19 Community Development Officers (CDOs) are yet to access the payroll.

“Some CDOs are sharing stations. This has caused a lot of irregularities on the payroll system,” he said.

However, the chairperson of Namisindwa District, Mr Jackson Wakweika, said the district has the wage to pay all the recruited staff.

“We recruited the new staff because we have the wage and when someone has died or retired from the service, the law allows us to replace them,” Mr Wakweika said.

He, however, confirmed that some of the new staff have not accessed payroll due to technical issues.

Staff complain

The newly-recruited staff have raised complaints against the CAO for failing to register them on the district payroll. The extension workers, who were recruited and given appointment letters and posted in December last year, have not received salary for more than six months.

In a July 4 letter, they tasked Mr Franco Olaboro, the CAO, to explain why they have never received payment and yet they were recruited and continue to work for the district.

Mr Robert Wamai, an elder, implored the State House Anti-Corruption Unit or the Inspector General of Government to investigate the scam.

“There is a lot of corruption in the district. It needs to be cleaned if we are to see improved service delivery,” he said.