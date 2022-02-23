Namisindwa District engineer interdicted over corruption claims  

Embattled Namisindwa District Engineer Robert Mukelule Tululukha being led into the Anti- corruption Court recently. PHOTO | COURTESY

Yahu

By  Yahudu Kitunzi

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Mr Mukelule, was arrested early this month and dragged to the anti-corruption court for reportedly causing financial loss and embezzlement.

Namisindwa District Engineer, Mr Robert Mukelule Tululukha has been interdicted for alleged embezzlement and causing financial loss to the government.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.