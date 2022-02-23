Namisindwa District engineer interdicted over corruption claims  

Namisindwa District Engineer, Mr Robert Mukelule Tululukha has been interdicted for alleged embezzlement and causing financial loss to the government.

According to the interdiction letter signed by the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), Mr Franco Olaboro, the District Engineer’s interdiction stems from his pending trial before the anti-corruption Court in Kampala.

Mr Mukelule, was arrested early this month and dragged to the anti-corruption court for reportedly causing financial loss and embezzlement. He was arrested by officers from the Criminal Investigation Directorate (CID) attached to the State Minister of Economic Monitoring in the office of the President, Mr Peter Ogwang.

The official’s woes started last year when Mr Ogwang visited the district to inspect government projects.

Mr Ogwang questioned the implementation of some of the projects such as the district and lower local council administration blocks, roads, seed schools and misuse of start-up funds.

The Minister then directed police to investigate the district officials over shoddy work, ghost projects and abandoned projects, among others.

Mr Ogwang also discovered that the newly constructed schools and health centers developed cracks before completion.

Several government infrastructure projects in Bugisu sub region lie unfinished even after more than half of the funds were provided for them.

“I discussed with you on February 08, 2022 the implications of being charged in court,” the interdiction letter reads in part.

I further refer to the bail bond on the same charges dated February 02, 2022 on criminal case No.0011/2022 from Chief Magistrate’s Court-Buganda Road. Pursuant to Uganda public service standing orders 2021, section (F-s) 8, I hereby interdict you from service of Namisindwa District local government with effect from February 22, 2022 until the matter is concluded in court,” the letter further reads.

According to the CAO, Mr Mukelule will receive half of his salary during his interdiction and will receive the other half in case the charges against him are dropped.

Mr Emma Bwayo, the Namisindwa District Youth Councillor, said Mr Ogwang’s visit to the district came in handy as this helped unearth all the graft.

“It's unfortunate that few cases of corruption which were recently unearthed in the district were exposed by Mr Ogwang yet the Government has a number of Officials posted in the district for that purpose,” Mr Bwayo said.

Mr Rony Simiyu, a resident, welcomed the move, saying it will act as a detrrent to other civil servants whose actions have cost the district a lot of money.

“The CAO was supposed to interdict but he had just kept quiet on the matter. We request the immediate transfer of CAO,” Mr Simiyu said.