Namisindwa man beheads wife, hands himself to police

A father of four handed himself to Namisindwa Central Police station in Eastern Uganda on September 17, confessing to killing his wife Justine Watsemba,24, over extramarital affairs.

Vicent Bwayo, 35, a shop security guard and resident of Watoka 1 village, Butingu parish, Bumwali Sub-County in Namisindwa District reportedly accused his wife of cheating on him with other men in the village.

Watsemba’s headless body was found in a pool of blood near her home in the same village.

According to Police, the suspect and victim have been married with four children.

Eyewitnesses reportedly told detectives about how the suspect killed Watsemba mercilessly as she pleaded for her life.

The Elgon Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika, said the suspect is currently detained at Namisindwa Central Police Station as investigations go on.

“We recovered some exhibits from the scene. After killing his wife, the suspect removed his clothes with blood stains, a panga and dropped them in his brother’s pit latrine,” SP Taitika said.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the two have been having domestic wrangles but no serious case has ever been recorded at the police station.

“Our Investigations reveals that on September 13, 2023 the suspect reported the deceased to the area LC2 court on allegations that the deceased was cheating on him, which she (deceased) admitted and the matter was harmonised. Unfortunately the suspect claims the victim repeated the same cheating prompting him to kill her,” he said.

The body parts were retrieved and transferred to Mbale City Mortuary pending postmortem.