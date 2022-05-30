Namugongo brightens up ahead of Martyrs’ Day fete

Preparations are underway at the Catholic and Anglican shrines at Namugongo to host thousands of pilgrims from across the country flocking to the venues to mark the Martyrs’ Day on Friday.

When Monitor visited the Catholic Shrine yesterday, the venue was vibrant as more pilgrims arrived ahead of the upcoming celebrations.

At the main gate of the shrine, security personnel checked the pilgrims. However, there was laxity observed in enforcing the standard operating procedures (SOPs), including wearing masks and hand washing because of the overwhelming number of anxious and tired pilgrims that stood in lines.

Previously, the organising team behind the celebrations had vowed to implement the measures to prevent a possible Covid-19 outbreak.

Once the pilgrims had been allowed to enter the premises, they found a place to camp including inside some of the available set-up tents and open spaces.

Some of the erected banners within the shrine indicated that some of the pilgrims came from the respective districts of Bushenyi, Isingiro, Kanungu, and Mbarara.

There were a number of food and drinks stalls available for sale to the pilgrims as well as other kinds of stands selling items bearing literature of the Uganda Martyrs.

It was difficult to establish the number of pilgrims who were so far at the Catholic Shrine since some had avoided getting registered at the visitors’ office, at the entrance.

“But, the number could have slightly been over 1,000 pilgrims [taken into account during yesterday’s morning hours],” a security guard told this reporter on condition of anonymity.

Outside the Catholic shrine, traffic had built up partly because of cars entering the shrine.

Several businessmen and women targeting the pilgrims also sold different merchandise [such as rosaries, Uganda Martyrs portraits] along the road.