Namugongo: Crowds and everything else you missed

Anyone who attended this year’s Uganda Martyrs Day Celebrations at the Catholic Martyrs Shrine in Namugongo will tell you that maneuvering one’s way around the premises was a daunting task.
The crowds were enormous.
Days before the celebrations, the organising team said they expected about 3 million people to attend the mass, but the turnout appeared to surpass expectations, with the shrine overflowing with a sea of devotees.
The shrine was packed to capacity, with pilgrims pushing and shoving to get a glimpse of the proceedings.
At some point, one could worry about a possible stampede waiting to happen mostly when the mass ended as pilgrims rushed to draw holy water.
"I was worried about a possible stampede," said one pilgrim, who chose to wear a facemask to protect herself from airborne diseases. "I didn't want to take any chances."
With limited space within the shrine, security turned away some of the pilgrims and advised them to follow the proceedings on mega TV screens outside the gate.
The surging crowds posed a significant concern, with the Archbishop of Gulu Catholic Archdiocese, Raphael P'Mony Wokorach, suggesting that the Catholic Church should consider rotating celebrations regionally to control the numbers.
“The numbers have grown big. We are moving simply from being a national celebration to an international one. The number of people who come from outside the country is growing each year. With the growth of numbers, preparations also become very complex from the budget and everything else including issues of security and food,” he said.
Despite the challenges, the pilgrims were in high spirits, with the choir from Nebbi Diocese providing lively hymns that got the crowd singing along.
Security personnel, including the Special Forces Command (SFC), were on hand to maintain order and ensure the safety of the pilgrims. President Museveni, who was the chief guest, commended Ugandans for persevering through difficult times, including the COVID-19 pandemic and Ebola outbreaks.
“Corona, Ebola, all those issues but [we] managed to go through them and we are now here again,” he said amidst an ovation from the congregation.
Outside the shrine, vendors sold merchandise and foodstuffs, while others engaged in merrymaking activities.
As the day drew to a close, pilgrims left the shrine with a sense of fulfillment and joy, already looking forward to next year's celebrations.