Namugongo: Hundreds of pilgrims stranded outside martyrs’ site

Hundreds of pilgrims were left stranded at the different entrance points to the martyrs site in Namugongo, Wakiso District as thousands of Christian faithful thronged both the catholic shrine and Anglican site to celebrate Uganda Martyrs Day.

By 10 am on Monday, pilgrims were still pouring to different gates to access the interior of the shrine. Security blocked several entrances due to an overwhelming number of pilgrims.

Organizers earlier said they were expecting more than two million pilgrims at this year’s event.

Pilgrims attend service at the Anglican site. PHOTO/ FRANK BAGUMA

President Museveni who is the Chief Guest at the Catholic shrine arrived at about 9:50 am with the First Lady Janet Museveni.

Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among who’s representing Mr Museveni at the Anglican site arrived a few minutes past 9 am.

Other notable government officials at Namugongo Martyrs site include; Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs Norbert Mao who doubles as the Democratic Party president, Minister of State for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives (Industry) David Bahat, State Minister for Primary Healthcare Margaret Muhanga and Minister for Higher Education, John Chrysostom Muyingo, among others.

Nebbi Archdiocese led by the Bishop-elect of Gulu Archdiocese, Raphael Wokorach is animating this year’s mass.

At the Northern entrance, stranded pilgrims were seen being turned away by security operatives comprising of Special Forces Command (SFC) and police.

At the Anglican site, prayers were led by the Most Rev Dr. Henry Ndukuba, the Shreveport and Primate of the Anglican Church of Nigeria who preached against homosexuality and greed.

Quoting Mark 8:36, Rev Ndukuba asked; “What good is it for someone to gain the whole world, yet forfeit their soul?”

A female pilgrim was carried away by a scouts team when she fainted at the Namugongo Catholic Martyrs' shrine after enduring hours of the Monday morning scorching sun. She's among thousands of pilgrims who gathered at Namugongo to celebrate Uganda Martyrs' Day on June 3, 2024.… pic.twitter.com/qo9EFXtu1q — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) June 3, 2024

The main celebrant is Archbishop Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu, the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda.

Meanwhile, hundreds of vendors have seized the opportunity presented by the Martyrs' Day celebrations to set up stalls along Namugongo-Kyaliwajala road.

A section of vendors who spoke to this publication said they had registered better sales this than the previous ones