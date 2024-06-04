Namugongo: It was more than just a day of prayers

As multitudes of Christian faithful thronged the Catholic Shrine and the Anglican Site in Namugongo, Wakiso District, to celebrate the Uganda Martyrs, different activities took place. The roadsides were blazing with loud music, bars, restaurants, and other businesses.

Meal time

The pilgrims enjoyed roadside meals. The price of non-spiced black tea spiked from Shs500 to Shs2,000, with a plate of matooke mixed with tiny meat pieces going for Shs3,000. A plate of local food, mainly served during lunch was between Shs4,500 and Shs7,000.



Beer time

A female pilgrim was heard saying: “Let me drink, in heaven there is no beer. I have been here since Thursday but I can inform you that Namugongo is the best journey I have ever enjoyed.”

Beer companies rented spaces at Shs1m, installed music systems, and set prices on which retailers were selling to final consumers.

Different brands of cheap alcohol from different companies cost between Shs2,500 and Shs3,500.

“The prices would be Shs5,000 and beyond if we were to rent the place by ourselves,” said one of the retailers, who preferred not to disclose her name.

Other locally-brewed beers popularly known as tonto were also sold by about 50 traders.

A section of vendors, who spoke to this paper, said this time round, despite the hard economic times that the people are going through, their purchasing power was better compared to the previous two celebrations.



Lodging

Guest houses and other lodging facilities in Namugongo and the nearby places also cashed in due to high demand for accommodation by the guests and some of the pilgrims who wanted better lodging rather than sleeping in the open.

Transport fares

Boda boda riders were charging between Shs6,000 and Shs7,000 from Kireka, a suburb in Wakiso District, to Namugongo, a distance of less than five kilometres.

Normally, they have been charging Shs3,000.

Then from Namugongo area to Sonde, Wakiso, it was costing Shs3000, up from Shs2,000.

Turning to taxis, from Namugongo to the city centre, travelers would part with Shs8,000 up from Shs5000.

Holy water

Turning to the holy water, influx of pilgrims who wanted to scoop some of it, faced a rough time in getting the liquid, with a 5-litre jerrycan costing up to Shs2,000 up from Shs1,000.

The same was the case with a 10-litre jerrycan, which was being sold at Shs6,000 up from Shs3,000 last year.

Circus and recreation

Circus, an arena often used for variety shows, was another business venture that operators say was profitable compared to 2023.

Mr Ricky Reagans, one of the operators, said he paid space at Shs2.5m for six days.

“At first, we were not working, but from the last two days (Sunday and Monday), many customers have come,” he said.

There were also merry-go-round recreations, a continuous cycle of machine activities or events, especially when regarded as pointless.