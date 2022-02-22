Namutumba authorities to fine owners of marauding animals Shs2m

Cows sift through a heap of garbage in Namutumba Taxi Park last week. A new law on garbage dumping and collection, once passed, will see owners of such animals fined Shs2m. PHOTO | RONALD SEEBE

By  Ronald Seebe

  • The Town Council health inspector, Mr Yakub Magoola, said the new ordinance comes at a time when authorities are grappling with garbage collection and disposal, which has persisted due to limited funds.

Leaders in Namutumba Town Council are in advanced plans to pass an ordinance on garbage dumping and collection, which will see whoever is found littering the Town, including owners of marauding animals fined.

