Namutumba counts on new  Shs2b bridge to boost trade

A section of the Kisiro Bridge under construction in Kisiro Sub-county, Namutumba District.  PHOTO / RONALD SEEBE

By  Ronald Seebe

What you need to know:

  • Construction of the 2km bridge in Kisiro Village, Kisiro Sub-county, started in 2019 and is expected to be completed next month.

The leadership of Namutumba District is counting on a new Shs2b Kisiro Bridge in the area to boost trade and tax collections.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.