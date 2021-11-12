Namutumba counts on new  Shs2b bridge to boost trade

The leadership of Namutumba District is counting on a new Shs2b Kisiro Bridge in the area to boost trade and tax collections.

Construction of the 2km bridge in Kisiro Village, Kisiro Sub-county, started in 2019 and is expected to be completed next month.

The district chairperson, Mr David Mukisa, on Wednesday said since the place is now accessible, businesses in the area such as retail shops, produce stores and grain milling will sprout, from which the authorities will fetch revenue.

“The district has lost revenue for more than 15 years because the place has been hard-to-reach, since there has been no road connecting to it,” he said.

According to Mr Mukisa, besides losing local revenue, Kisiro has for long been missing out on other government programmes.

“As a district, we commit ourselves to extend government programmes such as safe and clean water, and healthcare services, which have been lacking in the villages of Kisiro Sub-county, mainly those around the bridge,” he said.

Mr Patrick Mutyaba, the district vice chairperson, said despite area residents engaging in income-generating activities such as rice growing and fishing, access to other markets has been a challenge.

“We are now optimistic that since Kisiro Swamp is one of the leading fishing sites in the District, fish processing factories will soon tap into such potential because the place is now accessible by customers,” he explained.

The district speaker, Mr Geoffrey Mugoya, said since Kisiro Bridge connects Namutumba to Butaleja, inter-district trade will be boosted.

“The bridge is the first of its kind in the district. In the past, residents of Kisiro were spending Shs15,000 to get to Butaleja District by boat, but they are now spending Shs2,000 for the same distance by boda boda,” Mr Mugoya said.

He added that with transport solved, construction of petrol stations is what will follow, which he said will come with job opportunities for the youth.