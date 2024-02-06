Namutumba health staff work for 26 days in 9 months – report

A new report has cited high levels of absenteeism among health workers, rampant selling of government drugs, and poor handling of expectant mothers as some of the factors affecting health service delivery in Namutumba District.

The findings, which were gathered by the State House Health Monitoring Unit (SHMU) over five days, show that several senior clinical officers leave the district for further studies without getting official leave.

Further, the findings show that health workers at Nsinze Health Centre IV solicit money from patients in exchange for medical services.

The assistant director of SHMU, Dr Erejja Semaganja, said health workers, especially senior clinical officers who are in charge of health centre IIIs, don’t work and have failed to account for primary healthcare funds sent to their facilities each quarter.

The funding is meant to cover non-discretionary wages, and conducting immunisation outreaches among others.

“The primary healthcare funds are meant to run health facility activities, including buying a charcoal stove or gas for sterilising maternity equipment for health facilities which lack electricity, but the in-charges are not putting this money to proper use,” Dr Erejja said last Friday.

According to Mr Erejja, all health centre IIIs in the district receive primary healthcare funding of up to Shs13m quarterly, while Nsinze Health Centre IV receives Shs41m during the same period.

“The in-charge of Magada Health Centre III went to Kampala International University (Ishaka campus) for further studies with the facility’s bank account and office keys, meaning he receives the facility’s primary healthcare money, which is meant to run its activities,” Mr Erejja said.

“We came to Namutumba after receiving complaints, through phone calls from locals since 2020, about poor health service delivery and absenteeism of health workers. We came to ascertain the complaints and find out any other challenges,” he explained.

Mr Erejja described as “true” reports from locals of theft of drugs from government facilities by health workers in the district and high absenteeism levels among senior clinical officers.

Dr Alex Okot, also from the SHMU, said a senior clinical officer in Namutumba only works for 26 days within nine months and draws a monthly government salary he doesn’t deserve, warning that absentee health workers are being investigated for possible prosecution.

The District Internal Security Officer, Lt Denis Mukasa, said the health system in the district is “sick” because of health workers who do not want to work.

According to him, the government health facilities have everything before accusing the health workers of stealing government drugs.

Mr Wako Kalyowa, a member of the district Public Accounts Committee (PAC), blamed politicians for stifling the government’s health sector.

The district health educator, Mr Ronald Balisanyuka, said the office of the District Health Officer (DHO) has suspended several health workers over absenteeism and bad ethical conduct.

Mr Abu Kyakwita, a resident of Namutumba Town Council, however, said several health centre IIIs in the district lack labour and operation rooms.

BACKGROUND

In October 2023, Daily Monitor reported that some medical consultants in government health facilities are working for only eight days and yet getting their full monthly salary, which was enhanced from Shs6 million to Shs12 million. According to information from the Health ministry, the unauthorised public sector absenteeism rate is 11 percent and authorised absenteeism is 38 percent, bringing that average to 50 percent.