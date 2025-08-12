Namutumba locals complain over few health facilities

Leaders and residents in Namutumba District have expressed concern over the limited number of health centres and the acute shortage of health workers across existing facilities. They say the situation is severely hampering effective service delivery.

According to leaders, the existing health centres in the district are too few to serve the growing population and they are located in distant areas, making them difficult to be accessed, especially by patients in remote communities.

Dr Kirya James, the district health officer (DHO), said they have few health centre IIIs. Dr Kirya said the entire district, has only two health centre IVs (Magada and Nsinze) and seven health centre IIIs, leaving most sub-counties without any health facilities.

He made remarks last Tuesday at Nangonde Health centre III, in Bukono Constituency while receiving assorted drugs from the Rotary Club of Kyambogo led by the club president, Mr Nicholas Tenwa.

Mr Tenwa said despite the government’s effort to supply drugs in the health facilities, they are not be enough.

“Drugs, which are sent in health centres III and IV, are not enough because of the population size in the communities,” he said. Namutumba has 20 sub-counties that should ideally have health centre IIIs.

According to the government policy, each sub-county is supposed to have health centre III facilities, which is not the case in Namutumba.

“Lack of health centre IIIs is making access to healthcare difficult. Patients have to walk long distances to get treatment,”said Dr Kirya.

To improve access to quality healthcare services, the government through the Ministry of Health plans to establish a health centre IV in every constituency, a health centre III in each sub-county, upgrade all health centre IIs to health centre IIIs, and set up a district hospital in every district.

Stock-out of drugs

Dr Kirya acknowledged the challenge of drug stock-out in most health centres. “It is true patients go to government facilities and they do not find drugs, not because the government does not send drugs, but because the drugs get finished within few days,” he said Similarly, Dr Wabulembo Walubi, a medical officer at Nsinze Health Centre IV, said the government should employ more health workers and allocate more funds for buying drugs.

“While we are promoting disease prevention, a well-equipped health centre with sufficient drugs, functional outpatient and inpatient departments, and an efficient referral system is adequate to meet the healthcare needs of local communities,’’ he said.

Ms Kagoya Topirista, a patient, said some health centres lack basic equipment such as thermometers and blood pressure machines, forcing patients to seek treatment at private clinics that are expensive.

“When you go to a government health centre III to test blood pressure, you will get disappointed. There are no equipments,’’ she said.

