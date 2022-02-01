Namutumba locals to deposit newly-acquired titles in banks for loans

At least 5,000 residents last week received free customary land titles from government as a way of reducing land grabbing and wrangles.

By  Ronald Seebe

What you need to know:

  • Mr Denis Obbo, the Ministry of Lands spokesperson, however, warned that titles are not collateral for loans but for securing one’s ownership rights and reducing land disputes.

Residents of Namutumba District, who acquired customary land titles from government, are excited to use them as security to access school fees and loans from banks.

