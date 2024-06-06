Namutumba Muslims seek autonomy from Iganga





Muslims in Namutumba District want autonomy from Iganga District under whose jurisdiction they fall saying it will enable them take services closer to the people.

Currently Namutumba and Bugweri districts are under Iganga Muslim administration which reports to the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC), and comprises 16 sub-counties, six town councils and over 200 mosques.

The Muslims, who converged at Buwaga trading centre, were led by Muhammed Ngobi Zoogi, an advisor to embattled Mufti, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje.

“The district has representatives at both local and national level, including representatives of Special Interest Groups, women and youth,” Mr Ngobi said on June 4.

He added: “We even have members of the National Assembly and District Council, which is enough to show that we are organised and ready for a (Muslim) district.”

Namutumba District National Resistance Movement (NRM) vice chairperson, Hajj Musilim Butotoba, said it is sometimes difficult for Iganga District Khadi, Sheikh Sinan Muwanika, who also oversees Namutumba to preside over functions because he is too busy and the area is too big.

Hajj Butotoba wondered why Muslims in Namutumba District were reportedly denied autonomy yet the Central (Buganda) region has three.

“They have West Buganda with 11 ‘Muslim districts’, East Buganda with 10 Muslim districts and Kampala with four Muslim districts,” he said.

The decision to create more Muslim districts was reached in 2021 during the first regional Muslim council meeting held at the Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU), Arua Campus.

The Secretary Iganga Muslim administration, Farooq Sebidde, said Namutumba is ready to become autonomous and fully perform Muslim activities and functions as an independent “Muslim district”, but called for discipline amongst the faithful as stipulated in the Islamic teachings.

Iganga District Khadi, Sheikh Muwanika, however, said he had “played his role very well” and was only waiting for an endorsement (of autonomy) from the UMSC.

He said: “I finished my work, and I am just following up on what I did. By now, Namutumba would be an independent Muslim district. So, let us wait for official communication from the Mufti.”

Busoga Regional Khadi, Sheikh Hussein Bowa, said plans to grant Namutumba District autonomy was “done, concluded and only waiting for official communication from the Mufti”.

He added that it was not only Namutumba clamouring for autonomy but Bugweri and Buyende districts, which he said are both waiting for the Mufti’s endorsement. “What we need is patience,” he said.

Deputy Mufti, Muhammed Ali Waiswa, has appealed to the Muslim faithful in Namutumba District to remain calm.

“You are all aware of what has been going on in the country and there have been a lot of issues in the office. So, the Mufti is aware, and you will hear from him anytime,” he said.

Mubaje woes

The UMSC is challenging the election of Sheikh Abdullah Ssemambo as acting Mufti, replacing Sheikh Mubaje.

Sheikh Ssemambo was on December 17, 2023, elected as acting Mufti but Sheikh Mubaje through UMSC protested saying the meeting to elect an acting Mufti was illegally convened.

This prompted a section of members of the UMSC General Assembly to petition Jinja High Court questioning the conduct of UMSC affairs particularly the irregular disposal of Muslim properties including its headquarters at Old Kampala Hill.

Subsequently, Justice Faridah Shamilah on December 12, 2023 issued several orders including allowing a special sitting of the UMSC General Assembly at a neutral venue to discuss issues at UMSC headquarters, which was convened at Ggangu Muslim Primary School in Wakiso District.

The meeting resolved to sack Sheikh Mubaje over alleged misconduct and elected Sheikh Ssemambo as acting mufti for six months.

Last month, Justice Bukirwa, who was presiding over the case, gave both parties time to file their written submissions while she prepares to fix the date of the judgment on notice.

However, shortly after, Principal Judge, Justice Flavian Zeija, recalled the file and allocated it to Justice Douglas Singiza Karekona who is attached to the Civil Division of the High Court.

Sheikh Mubaje has come under intense pressure from the Muslim community to resign over pending sale of eight prime properties across the country including the UMSC headquarters at Old Kampala to recover an outstanding debt of more than Shs19b owed to businessman Justus Kyabahwa after a botched land transaction deal.

Sheikh Mubaje, who is expected to relinquish power after clocking the mandatory 70 years in March 2025, has since challenged Sheikh Ssemambo’s election in court.

Currently, Muslims are led by three parallel administrations, including one headed by Mufti Mubaje, whose seat is at the UMSC headquarters at Old Kampala, another group led by Sheikh Ssemambo and Kibuli-based faction headed by Supreme Mufti, Sheikh Muhammad Galabuzi.