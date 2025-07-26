Namutumba NRM registrar, six others arrested over election irregularities

Namutumba District NRM registrar and six other individuals have been arrested and detained across various police stations over allegations of election-related violence and malpractice during the July 24 NRM primaries to elect LCV party flag bearers, according to police.

Mr Michael Kafayo, the Busoga East Police Spokesperson, said on July 26 that five suspects, including a village registrar, were arrested in Malongo Sub-county, Mayuge District, following clashes between supporters of rival candidates during Thursday’s NRM primaries.

The five suspects, police say, were supporters of Mr David Zijja, who was declared the winner with 62,409 votes, defeating Mr Muwaya Omar Ductoorbongo, who garnered 40,128 votes.

Due to growing mistrust in the NRM electoral officials and reports of voting irregularities, tallying of votes for the NRM district chairperson flag bearer took two days and concluded on Friday evening.

Mr Muwaya, the former NRM flag bearer in the 2021 elections, had lost to Bishop Frank Tibagendeka, who ran as an independent and is the current district chairperson.

In the just-concluded primaries, Mr David Mukisa Kalulu, the incumbent Namutumba District Chairperson, won with 92,815 votes, defeating Mr Michael Saire who secured 8,719 votes. The race attracted seven candidates.

Mr Kafayo said the arrested suspects were allegedly caught attempting to alter election results and face charges related to violation of electoral laws.

"The suspects were detained over similar allegations linked to the NRM LC5 primaries, and their files are being processed. They will be charged accordingly," he said.

In Namayingo District, another individual was arrested, while in Namutumba, the district registrar, Mr Richard Mwanja, was also taken into custody over related accusations.

“There was destruction of property, election materials, and vandalization of vehicles in Namayingo District, as well as physical assaults on candidates, which are criminal. We are processing their files, and very soon, they are going to face the law,” Mr Kafayo added.

Mr Bangu Fredrick, the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) of Namutumba, confirmed that Mr Mwanja was arrested in connection with the July 17 NRM Parliamentary primaries.

The exercise involved results from 629 villages, 111 parishes, and three constituencies, with a total of 2.5 million voters on the NRM register.

“We arrested the registrar on the grounds that he provided false information on Monday, July 21, when he appeared before the NRM Electoral Commission chaired by Dr Tanga Odoi. He claimed to have tallied votes, which he used to declare Maganda Emmanuel Katoko as the NRM flag bearer for Bukono Constituency,” Mr Bangu said.

Namutumba has seen changes in its electoral administration recently, with two different registrars appointed in under two weeks. Mr Magobi Bovan, who had served as the NRM district registrar for over 15 years, was recently retired by the commission.