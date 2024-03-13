Namutumba police boss on the spot over confining two court servers

Two court process servers have dragged the Officer in Charge C.I.D Namutumba police station to court over allegedly ordering their confinement without any justification.

In their lawsuit filed before the Chief Magistrate’s Court at Iganga, the two court servers Mr Micheal Kaluusi and Mr Richard Mwesigwa sued Ms Stella Nankunda over illegal detention.

According to the court documents, the two claim that on December 14, 2023, they went to effect service of the court process on one Sulaina Logose who is the defendant in civil suit No.46 of 2023 and a resident of Namutumba.

They further state that in the process of effecting service, they were assaulted by Ms Logose which prompted them to proceed to Namutumba police station to report a case of assault.

“That while at Namutumba police station, the said Logose came along since she was a resident of the area and shouted at the top of her voice on how they were wasting time since the police in Namutumba were under her control including the respondent (Ms Nankunda) and nothing would be done to her,” reads in part the court documents.

The documents indicate that after some while, Ms Nankunda came along and immediately upon interacting with Logose directed that the two court servers were not to leave the station contending that they were under arrest unless she directed otherwise.

The two claim that they pleaded with Ms Nankunda to know the grounds of their arrest but all in vain as she continued being harsh to them exchanging all kinds of threats assuring them how she was the O.C.C.I.D of the area and was at liberty to keep them at the station for whatever duration.

“That we tried to plead to the respondent and informed her that we were public servants who had only effected service of the court process on the one Logose then got assaulted by her, but all in vain as she shouted at us ordering us to sit down since she was not interested in hearing no sense. She confined us to a room at the police station and directed officers to watch over us tightly,” reads in part the court documents.

Through their lawyer Mr Steven Kalali, the two are seeking for court’s declaration that the respondent violated the applicants' right to practice their profession, that the respondent is liable for infringing on their right to liberty, and compensation to a tune of Shs40 million at an interest of 25 per cent from the date the cause of action arose till payment in full.