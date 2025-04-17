Namutumba rocked by mass resignations as probe into forged papers widens

Dozens of civil servants in eastern Uganda’s Namutumba District have resigned amid an ongoing investigation by the Inspectorate of Government (IGG) into allegations of forged academic qualifications, local officials told Monitor.

A whistleblower’s petition, dated March 19, claimed that at least 28 government employees were appointed despite either submitting forged academic papers, not completing their studies, or lacking the minimum qualifications required for their posts.

“It has come to our notice that Namutumba District Local Government has various staff who were recruited and appointed yet they either forged academic documents, had not yet completed studies or did not have the basic requirements,” the petition read in part.

The case has drawn attention at the national level, with copies of the petition sent to the Deputy Inspector General of Government, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Service, and the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development.

“We are handling it (the probe), but we can’t yet confirm that they are all forged. We have written to the respective institutions to confirm the same,” said Fredrick Oketch, Jinja Regional Inspectorate Officer.

Before the investigation could conclude, several implicated staff have already submitted resignation letters in what district officials describe as an attempt to avoid disciplinary or legal action.

“So far, a number of staff who were recruited using forged academic documents have already resigned before the verification committee gives its final report,” said Namutumba District Chairperson David Mukisa Kalulu.

“Their resignation letters are in the CAO’s office,” he noted on Wednesday.

Kalulu noted the whistleblower’s claims span several departments, including education, health, and administration.

Some appointments allegedly date back over a decade, while others are as recent as 2021.

A similar scandal hit the district in 2014, when 78 teachers were removed from the payroll after being found with fake academic papers. Another 88 were appointed without proper procedures, officials said.

“We received the petition, and a committee was put in place by the CAO to do the validation and verification of the suspects’ academic documents,” Kalulu added.

“Once that process is complete, the District Service Commission (DSC) will re-advertise the positions this financial year,” he added.

While the district awaits the committee’s report, allegations have surfaced that each of the 28 implicated staff were asked to pay Shs5 million to the verification committee, a claim yet to be independently confirmed by Monitor.

A DSC commissioner, speaking on condition of anonymity, said corruption in the recruitment process has plagued Namutumba since it was carved from Iganga District in 2006.

“Many civil servants here forged academic documents, and most got jobs by paying bribes,” the official said. “The current structure of the DSC must change if we are to see real reforms.”

Local resident Ruth Namukose of Nsinze Sub-county accused the district’s political leadership of failing to hold the DSC accountable.

“Our MPs and district leaders are silent. The system is broken,” she said.