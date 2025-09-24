Namutumba's Shs600m irrigation scheme in limbo over land compensation row

A family in Namutumba District has halted the operations of a Shs600m government-funded irrigation scheme, demanding compensation of Shs8m for the land on which the project was constructed.

The irrigation scheme, located in Mazuba Sub County along River Mpologoma, was commissioned in 2020 to support commercial farming and boost agricultural productivity in the area.

According to Ms Irene Kawanguzi, a widow and leader of the family, they vacated four acres of land previously used for grazing and farming after being promised Shs8m in compensation. However, five years later, they have not received any payment.

"In Uganda, honesty is hard to find. We allowed the project to begin from the ground-breaking through to commissioning, and we've let it operate for the past four years," she said.

The family has blocked access to the irrigation scheme and demanded the removal of all irrigation equipment from their land.

Mr James Mugurwa, Chairperson LCIII Mazuba sub-county, claimed that there was a mutual agreement with the family regarding the use of the land for the irrigation project, but compensation was never part of the arrangement.

"We held a meeting with the family, read through the memorandum of understanding between Namutumba District Local Government and the family, and it clearly showed that the land was donated freely with no mention of compensation," he said.

Despite this clarification, the family continued to protest and barred farmers from accessing the scheme.

The dispute has frustrated the project's expansion and forced farmers to abandon the scheme. Mr Fredrick Bangu, Resident District Commissioner, confirmed that the district leadership decided to abandon the project for the sake of peace and farmers' security.

"I was shocked when the family asked us to remove the equipment installed for the irrigation project because they had not been compensated," he said.

The Ministry of Water is planning to construct a new irrigation scheme in Mazuba Sub County at a cost of Shs936m to replace the abandoned project.

Mr Mukisa David, District Chairperson, noted that the scheme had significantly helped farmers adopt commercial agriculture and fight food insecurity in the area.

"Many farmers had started growing vegetables with ready markets, improving household incomes," he said.

The ongoing land dispute now threatens the sustainability of similar projects in the region, highlighting the critical need for clear, transparent land agreements and timely compensation.



