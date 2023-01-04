Namutumba seeks Shs40m for boreholes after politicians fail to keep pledges

Leaders in Namutumba District have said their efforts to have functional boreholes have been hampered by lack of resources and politicians’ alleged failure to fulfil their campaign pledges.

Mr Abbey Kaggwa, the district water officer, on Monday said during the 2020/2021 campaigns, politicians promised to maintain the boreholes, including community funding and supervision.

He said prior to the campaigns, each household contributed Shs1,000 towards the maintenance of boreholes but politicians promised to repair them once they are elected.

“In sub-counties where politicians haven’t honoured their pledges, the functionality of boreholes is below 60 percent while those that resisted their offers have close to 100 percent. We need more than Shs41m to repair the 35 broken boreholes,” Mr Kaggwa said.

In his report to the district council, Mr Kaggwa proposed funding from the central government.

Such funding, he said, would enable the construction of 17 boreholes at a cost of Shs30m, and Bubusa piped water supply at a cost of Shs210m.

“All these interventions, among others, are aimed at extending safe and clean water to our people,” Mr Kaggwa said.

Mr Godfrey Nabongho, the district councillor for Kiwanyi Sub-county, said constructing new boreholes is more costly than repairing and maintaining the existing ones.

“Let us first look for money to repair those which have broken down. Politicians pose a challenge to the non-functionality of boreholes,” he said.

Mr David Mukisa, the district chairperson, attributed the non-functionality of boreholes to theft of its spare parts, bad handling, sandy soils and low water levels.

He said several boreholes that dried up are very shallow and urged future contractors to construct deep ones.

“I also appeal to users to practice good hygiene and sanitation,” he said.

Mr Peter Mukama, a resident of Magada Village, said several boreholes were repaired but break down after four months, adding that those that do are not regularly maintained .

Mr Peter Kairu, a resident of Ssembera Village in Kizuba Sub-county, called for sensitisation, saying many households do not make remittances to the water user committee.

Policy on water provision

The Ministry of Water and Environment in 2019 released a policy to enable local governments to support professionalised maintenance of boreholes and spring wells, among others.

It was hoped that a community-based management approach would enable the country to work towards achieving sustainable development goals.