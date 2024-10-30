Namutumba to lose Shs90m annually as butchers move to abandon rotting town abattoir

Namutumba Town Council could lose Shs90 million revenue annually after butchers considered abandoning the main abattoir to start slaughtering animals from their homes.

Key concerns are that the abattoir lacks a drainage to carry waste and blood, has never undergone any upgrade or refurbishment, and has persistent poor sanitation challenges, among other fears.

Mr Yassin Kirunda, the chairperson of butchers, said the abattoir is Namutumba Town Council’s leading source of revenue, bringing in an estimated Shs243,000 daily, Shs7.3 million monthly and at least Shs87.5 million annually.

“This is a lot of money, but it is shared; the butchers pay Shs20,000 for every animal slaughtered, out of which Shs18,000 goes to Namutumba Town Council treasury and Shs2,000 is credited on the butchers’ Sacco,” Kirunda said on October 29.

He added: “Although money is collected from the abattoir, there is nothing to show in terms of an upgrade, while the same poor sanitation has persisted for close to three years, and there is no drainage or pipeline which carries waste and blood to the sewerage pipe.”

The butchers’ decision to abandon the abattoir follows complaints by locals regarding its stench, and the demand for accountability for money it raises as local revenue.

When Monitor visited the abattoir on Tuesday, a stench from the overflowing waste had engulfed the area.

Last week, residents neighbouring the abattoir, including Joy Namuyanga, complained about the stench from the slaughterhouse.

“I am about to desert my home because of the stench from the waste, and it seems authorities are not bothered,” she said.

According to her, the problem has been going on for about two years, and that they have written to authorities about the stench and general condition of the abattoir, but nothing has reportedly been done to-date.

Rita Nabwire, a milk seller, said if authorities cannot account for the revenue, they should use their salaries to construct a shelter around the slaughter slab, toilet, washroom, and connect running water, which are all lacking yet crucial for an abattoir.

Authorities speak out

The Namutumba Town Council Chairperson, Godfrey Mwembe, however, said they so far have Shs20m in the treasury which they have earmarked to buy land on which a modern abattoir will be constructed.