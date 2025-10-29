Namyalo: A beacon of hope lost to ovarian cancer

Hawa Namyalo was a beacon of hope amid adversity. Her fight against ovarian cancer inspired me to push through the rigors of life. The journey to the Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI) with my niece Hawa started in September 2024 after we were referred by Kiruddu Hospital . This was after she had been operated to remove fibroids in May 2024, and her tummy kept swelling with fluid. Then came endless tests, biopsies, journeys to the pathology lab, and back. The medics were not upfront, blood test results were lost, and there was a myriad of heart-wrenching experiences.

There was a time we paid for blood tests, only to come back days later, and the nurses said the results could not be traced. Some individuals in the laboratory seemed to have mixed up stuff, and we had to pay more money to redo the tests. I was so broken that I had to sit my patient down, excuse myself, and get a moment to cry but I had to stay strong for Hawa. Several weeks and months passed by without being started on any sort of treatment, even after the tests, x-ray, phlebotomy tests, and scans done on her.

I could see that the postponements in starting medication and seeing specialists were derailing her, but I encouraged her until she was later started on chemotherapy. I sat and watched her have chemotherapy. This is the time I had to tell her stories that uplifted her soul, for time to pass by quickly as the drips emptied, going on to forge good relationships with the nurses and other patients who kept giving us hope that Hawa would get better.

Fear and relief

One lady from Mbarara told me that she almost died, but chemo saved her, so there was no need to worry about Hawa. The chemo effects, like hair loss, kicked in, but thankfully, Hawa showed all the signs of improvement with an immense glow, a sharp contrast from the bony and weary patient I had entered the gates of UCI with, and I was thrilled. She suddenly had her appetite back, and we were feeding her on a high-protein diet, like the doctor had recommended. She loved boiled eggs.

With the improvement, the doctors said she would soon be ready for an operation to remove her uterus and do away with the swollen tummy and the ever-recurring build-up of fluid in her uterus. This was relieving, and we were so excited to finally see that Wednesday come through, only for the doctors to postpone the operation to the last Wednesday of October. I was infuriated, but there's nothing much I could do since the doctors said her potassium levels were too high and this could jeopardise the success of the operation. So she had to be put on medication to stabilise that.

She was later discharged and told to return on the last Wednesday of October, only for me to receive a phone call at around 4am on Tuesday that she had breathed her last! I cried each time memories of her smiling and laughing kept crossing my mind. I cried each time I remembered how I combed through the UCI corridors trying to find a solution to the problem. I howled each time I remembered that I had deluded myself into believing that her joy and laughter was a sign that she would be alright just after the operation.

Hawa was laid to rest the same day at 4pm in Kalungu, following the Islamic rites, amid tears, but also with the satisfaction that I and other family members had done our best. As I reflect on Hawa's journey, I am reminded of the importance of timely diagnosis and treatment. Cancer can affect anyone, and we must seek medical attention at the earliest signs of illness. I am sure if Hawa were given a second chance to live, she would ask all of us to do periodic check-ups and act swiftly in case of any diagnosis.

I am also sure she would wish for a better state of affairs in the health sector because the doctors try to do their best, but they can only do much with the meagre resources at hand. UCI has limited resources, equipment, personnel, and medication. This can lead to delays in treatment, as was the case with Hawa. Despite these challenges, most of the health workers at the UCI are dedicated to their work and strive to provide the best possible care to their patients.

I acknowledge the tireless efforts of the health workers who fought alongside her, and as a country, we must recognise the importance of investing in our healthcare system and providing the resources to support those affected by cancer. Rest with the angels, Hawa. May the Almighty God admit you to Jannah.



