Nandaah installed as Mbale Diocese bishop 

There was joy and merrymaking yesterday as hundreds of Christians gathered at St Andrew’s Cathedral in Mbale City to witness the installation of Bishop John Wilson Nandaah as the 8th caretaker of Mbale Diocese.

The function, which was graced by the Church of Uganda Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba, was coloured with dance and songs.

Archbishop Kaziimba, who performed the consecration rights, congratulated the new bishop, but also expressed concern over court cases filed against the Church of Uganda.

“l am also deeply concerned about the growing trend of taking the Church of Uganda to court over succession issues. But we can’t afford to let the Church suffer because of selfish people who are manipulating the leadership succession wrangles,” he said.

The archbishop cited Kumi Diocese, which is embroiled in a court wrangle, saying no one can become a bishop by force or using courts.

“ For the people in Kumi, they need to start a process and send us two names, so that we can elect a bishop,” he said.

On HIV/Aids, ArchbishopKaziimba urged Christians to embrace testing and also practice abstinence and faithfulness.

“Let us endeavour to get tested and those who are sick, you should take medication. We should practice abstinence and faithfulness,” he said.

In his maiden speech as the new shepherd of the diocese, Bishop Nandaah said he was humbled by the new responsibility, and called for unity.

“I encourage everyone in Mbale Diocese and beyond to work as a team, forgive one another and we begin a new chapter,” he said.

Bishop Nandaah said he will promote economic transformation in the diocese through setting up income-generating projects.

“Mindful of the financial constraints in the diocese, we plan to construct a moderate bishop’s residence so that the current one can be turned into a money generating project to support diocesan programmes,” he said.

Bishop Nandaah added that under his leadership, Christians will be encouraged to start up Saccos to fight poverty.

The bishop also said he will ensure that worship throughout the diocese is lively, musical and Christ-centred with emphasis on using Lumasaaba Bible and prayer book.

“I request the clergy and lay readers to join in supporting the choirs in their quest to transform our worship services, but taking care as not to lose our rich Anglican heritage,” he said.

President Museveni in a speech read by Vice President Jessica Alupo urged the church to support government programmes tailored to fight poverty.

“Religious institutions should supplement government efforts in eradicating poverty and also providing education through religious founded schools and vocational institutions and universities,” the President said.

Mr Museveni, who donated a new Mitsubishi Pajero SUV to the bishop, said Ugandans are poor because they have failed to embrace commercial agriculture.