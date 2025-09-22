Nandala set for presidential nomination on September 24

As the much-awaited presidential nomination exercise for the 2026 general elections kicks off Tuesday, the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential flag bearer, Nathan Nandala Mafabi, is scheduled to be nominated on Wednesday at 10am, according to the Electoral Commission (EC) program.

Addressing journalists at the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi on Monday, Mr Robert Centenary, the FDC vice chairperson for Western region and chairman of the organizing committee for Nandala's nomination, confirmed that their candidate had already secured a verification certificate from the EC.

“Our candidate has met all the requirements, and we have a certificate that was issued and signed by Justice Simon Byabakama, which has cleared him to be nominated on Wednesday at 10am,” Mr Centenary said.

Shortly after his nomination, Mr Nandala is expected to address a rally at Kampala Road Grounds in Butabika-Luzira, Nakawa Division in Kampala District.

Mr Centenary urged Ugandans to turn up and listen to their candidate’s message, stressing that FDC presents the most competent leader to fix the financial and economic challenges facing the country.

He further revealed that the party will unveil its campaign roadmap following the nomination rally.

“We shall be unveiling a comprehensive and detailed roadmap that is set to begin on September 29, the official date that the Electoral Commission has designated for us to kick-start the campaign, and these details we shall be unveiling as time goes on,” Mr Centenary said.

FDC spokesperson Mr John Kikonyogo said the party’s strong grassroots structures enabled them to collect and verify signatures before submission to the EC.

“The EC did not give us the verification certificate because they like us, but because we met the requirements. The law demands 100 signatures from at least 98 districts, but we had more than 500 in most districts because we didn’t want to go wrong,” he said.

He added, “FDC is a very strong party. It has been on the ground and well grounded. Most of you are trying to write us off, but maybe some individuals are talking too much. We receded, stopped talking, went on the ground, and now you can see the fruits of going on the ground.”

On Wednesday, the EC is also set to nominate the National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate, President Museveni, who will later address his supporters at the Kololo ceremonial grounds.

Mr Kikonyogo also dismissed claims by Democratic Party (DP) president Norbert Mao that FDC is part of the “Big Five” opposition bloc in talks for a power transition.

“Whatever Mr Mao said, that's his opinion. We're not in talks, we're not about to be in talks, and I don't think we'll be in talks before the elections early next year. For us, we are in the campaign and our candidate is the best candidate of all the candidates,” Mr Kikonyogo said.



