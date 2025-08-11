Nandutu concludes defence in iron sheets case

Former State Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Agnes Nandutu has concluded her defence testimony in a case where she is accused of being in possession of 2,000 pieces of iron sheets meant for vulnerable communities in the Karamoja sub-region.

Appearing before the Anti-Corruption Court on Monday, Nandutu stated that she had no role in requisitioning, preparing, or distributing the iron sheets from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM). She said responsibility for explaining how the relief items reached various ministers and Members of Parliament lay with other officials.

“I was never involved in the requisition, preparation, or distribution of these iron sheets,” Nandutu told court.

Adding…“Those who can explain how they ended up in the possession of ministers and MPs are my former senior minister Mary Goretti Kituttu, her personal assistant Joshua Abaho, and the then undersecretary Geoffrey Seremba.”

Since last month, the Bududa District Woman MP has been giving unsworn evidence before Justice Jane Okuo Kajuga.

She said that although she did not solicit for the iron sheets, she accepted the 2,000 pieces allocated to her explaining they were intended to help victims of landslides in her constituency.

“I took them mainly to help my people in Bududa who were affected by landslides. That was my only intention,” Nandutu said.

Prosecution alleges that Nandutu was found in possession of 2,000 pieces of iron sheets that were meant to benefit poor households in Karamoja, her former ministerial docket.

The case is part of a wider scandal in which relief items from OPM allegedly ended up with high-ranking government officials instead of the intended vulnerable communities.

Throughout her testimony, Nandutu distanced herself from the procurement process, emphasising that she did not have authority over stock at OPM stores.

“I had no access to the OPM stores nor did I direct anyone to deliver the iron sheets to me. These matters were handled at a higher level in the ministry,” she said.

She also hinted at what her upcoming defence witnesses might say.

“I will bring more than five witnesses to court to testify in my defence,” Nandutu told Justice Kajuga, adding that they will corroborate her account that she neither initiated nor approved the distribution of the iron sheets.

The court has ordered that Nandutu’s witnesses begin testifying on Friday this week.

Her case stems from investigations into the diversion of iron sheets procured under the Karamoja Community Empowerment Programme. The items, meant for vulnerable residents in the region, were instead allegedly distributed to various politicians and government officials across the country.

Nandutu’s co-accused in related cases include former Minister for Karamoja Affairs Mary Goretti Kituttu and Minister of State for Finance Amos Lugoloobi, both facing charges over their alleged roles in the scandal.

Ms Nandutu is battling charges of dealing with suspect government property, specifically, 2,000 pre-painted iron sheets allegedly diverted from the Office of the Prime Minister's stores in 2022.

The iron sheets, intended for vulnerable communities in the Karamoja sub-region, were allegedly found at a private location in Mukono District.

The trial continues to attract public attention, with observers noting its significance in the broader fight against corruption and misuse of public resources.







