Nandutu trial adjourned to June 12 as court awaits medical report

The Anti-Corruption Court has adjourned the trial of former Karamoja Affairs Minister Agnes Nandutu to June 12, citing a recent bereavement and delays in executing a court-ordered medical examination.

Presiding Judge Jane Okuo Kajuga granted the adjournment after the defense, led by lawyer Evans Ochieng, informed the court that Ms. Nandutu had lost both her biological father, Nathan Kusolo, and her sister in the same week.

“We communicated these circumstances to the court. Her father and sister died in the same week. And present today is one of her sureties, Mr Kamoti Milton Wasuguyi, the chairperson of Bududa. We seek for an adjournment,” said Ochieng.

Ochieng emphasized the emotional toll of the losses and requested additional time for the accused to grieve and recover.

The prosecution, led by Jonathan Bisamunyu, did not object to the request. He, however, noted that while the court had earlier ordered a medical examination for the accused, the directive was only received by the relevant parties on Friday due to administrative delays. He requested an extension to allow for proper service of the order to Mulago National Referral Hospital.

“There is no objection to the application. In any case, we would not be able to proceed as the order had not yet been acted upon and the accused is bereaved. The extension is granted,” ruled Justice Kajuga.

The court had previously ordered an independent medical examination to assess whether Ms Nandutu is fit to stand trial, following claims of a serious health condition. The examination is now expected to be carried out and the report submitted before the next hearing.

Ms Nandutu faces charges related to dealing with suspect government property, specifically, 2,000 pre-painted iron sheets allegedly diverted from the Office of the Prime Minister's stores in 2022.

The iron sheets, which were intended for vulnerable communities in the Karamoja sub-region, were allegedly found at a private location in Mukono District.

The case will proceed on June 12, regardless of the medical report's outcome.