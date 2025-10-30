Nansana boda rider charged with defrauding Centenary Bank of Shs332m

A 45-year-old boda-boda rider has been charged and remanded to Luzira Prison on allegations of defrauding Centenary Bank of more than Shs332 million through electronic fraud and forgery.

The accused, George Byaruhanga, also known as Ronald Kintu or Rogers Ainembabazi, appeared before Buganda Road Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi on Thursday, where he was read six charges.

The charges include electronic fraud, impersonation, forgery and uttering false documents all contrary to the Computer Misuse Act and the Penal Code Act.

Byaruhanga, a resident of Wamala in Nansana Municipality, Wakiso District, denied all the charges.

When asked by the magistrate whether he had sureties, the accused replied that he did but needed more time to prepare them since he was brought to court unexpectedly.

“My sureties are available but I did not know I would be taken to court today. I was brought in so fast,” Byaruhanga told court.

Magistrate Kayizzi granted his request for time to prepare sureties and remanded him to prison until November 12, 2025.

According to the charge sheet, prosecution led by Ms Grace Amy alleges that in February 2025, Byaruhanga and others still at large with intent to secure unlawful gain, conducted an unauthorized electronic money transfer of Shs332,207,777 from Centenary Bank account number 3200153458, registered in the name of Ronald Kintu- to an Exim Bank account number 0021012541 in the name of Rogers Ainembabazi.

Prosecution further alleges that the accused forged a national identification card bearing NIN CM84012103AXSE in the name of Kintu which he allegedly used to impersonate the genuine account holder and defraud the bank.

It is also alleged that Byaruhanga knowingly uttered the forged documents at Centenary Bank’s Mapeera Branch to update the bank account and enroll his biometric details.

After successfully updating the account, he is accused of withdrawing Shs50 million over the counter and later transferring Shs250 million to the Exim Bank account under the alias Rogers Ainembabazi.

It is also alleged that he subsequently withdrew Shs32,207,777 using either an ATM or agent banking platform, bringing the total amount fraudulently obtained to more than Shs332 million.

Further investigations revealed that in November 2024, the accused allegedly forged another national identification card—this time under NIN: CM920091041PID—bearing the name Ainembabazi Rogers, which he allegedly presented at Exim Bank Uganda Limited to legitimize the fraudulent transfers.

Court documents indicate that the matter was reported to police after Centenary Bank detected the unauthorized transactions. Byaruhanga was subsequently tracked and arrested.

Ms Amy informed court that investigations into the case are ongoing.

The accused was remanded to Luzira Prison until November 12, 2025, when he is expected to return to court for further mention of his case.

If convicted, Byaruhanga could face lengthy imprisonment under the provisions of the Computer Misuse Act and Penal Code Act.