Nansana machete-wielding thugs arrested

Police have arrested five suspected machete-wielding thugs said to have been terrorising residents of Nansana Municipality and Kampala City.

Police say the suspects are responsible for several house break-ins and attacks on residents returning home late in the night.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, said they arrested the suspects in an operation based on intelligence information.

“During the operation, one suspect, Julius Ssabageraka, was apprehended after a stolen TV was found in his possession. Following his interrogation, he provided crucial information leading to the arrest of additional suspects,” Mr Owoyesigyire said on Friday.

Some of the arrested suspects were identified as Faizo Ddumba, Joseph Muwonge and John Mutebi.

Mr Owoyesigyire added that preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects have been involved in various criminal activities, including robbery of TVs, mobile phones and cash.

“Their mode of operation involves monitoring individuals in bars and subsequently ambushing them on their way home. The recovered evidence include two TVs, two pangas used in the robberies and four suspected stolen mobile phones,” he said.

According to Mr Owoyesigyire, the gang is allegedly headed by one Abu Lukwago, alias Abasi, who is currently on the run.

“We are actively pursuing leads to locate and apprehend Abasi, as well as any other associates and promoters associated with this criminal network,” he explained.

To ensure the safety and security of the community, Mr Owoyesigyire said that they are deploying additional resources to increase foot and motorised patrols within Nansana Municipality.

“We will also be collaborating with relevant stakeholders and community members to enhance our crime prevention,” he said.